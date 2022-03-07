LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
ESG investment—a trustee’s perspective

Published on: 07 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What does ESG mean for trustees?
  • What is the effect of ESG on trustees’ investment duties?
  • What ESG opportunities are there for existing trusts?
  • What ESG opportunities are there for new trusts?
  • Do any offshore trust structures lend themselves to ESG investment?
  • How might trustees get ESG wrong?
  • How can trustees protect themselves when making ESG investments?

Article summary

Private Client analysis: Trustees are increasingly being asked by settlors and beneficiaries to engage with the environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) investment space. Matthew Radcliffe of Charles Russell Speechlys LLP considers what this means for trustees. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

