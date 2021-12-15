LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
ESG-inspired disputes—recent developments (December 2021)

Published on: 15 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • ESG-inspired disputes—recent developments (December 2021)
  • ESG—what is it?
  • Types of ESG-related claim
  • Parent company liability
  • Human rights and climate change litigation
  • Supply change due diligence
  • Greenwashing claims
  • Energy Charter Treaty arbitration
  • The way ahead

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: ESG increasingly dominates the business landscape and, with it, the associated litigation risks to those who fail to deliver on their ESG credentials. Tom Cummins, partner, with Matthew Harnett and Jonas Weissenmayer (associates) at Ashurst LLP, consider the types of ESG inspired disputes and issues that have most commonly arisen in the recent past and consider the way ahead for 2022 and beyond. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

