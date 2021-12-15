ESG-inspired disputes—recent developments (December 2021)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: ESG increasingly dominates the business landscape and, with it, the associated litigation risks to those who fail to deliver on their ESG credentials. Tom Cummins, partner, with Matthew Harnett and Jonas Weissenmayer (associates) at Ashurst LLP, consider the types of ESG inspired disputes and issues that have most commonly arisen in the recent past and consider the way ahead for 2022 and beyond. or to read the full analysis.