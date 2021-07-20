Escheat, overriding interests and actual occupation (Rock Ferry Waterfront Trust v Pennistone)

Article summary

Property Disputes analysis: The Court of Appeal dismissed an appeal from the order of His Honour Judge Hodge QC, by which the first instance judge had awarded possession of a plot of land to the claimant/respondent; and had dismissed the appellant’s counterclaim for a declaration that it was entitled to be registered as proprietor of the said land. Among other things, this case discusses when a person will be in actual occupation of land even though they do not themselves occupy the same. In particular, the case considers when it will be sufficient for a party to establish actual occupation via the occupancy of a caretaker or agent. In addition, the case provides helpful guidance as to the fate of land which is owned by a company incorporated otherwise than in accordance with the laws of England and Wales; in circumstances where that company is dissolved while at the same time owning land in England and Wales. Written by Christopher Snell, barrister at New Square Chambers. or to read the full analysis.