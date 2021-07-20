menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Private Client

Legal News

Escheat, overriding interests and actual occupation (Rock Ferry Waterfront Trust v Pennistone)

Published on: 20 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Escheat, overriding interests and actual occupation (Rock Ferry Waterfront Trust v Pennistone)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Property Disputes analysis: The Court of Appeal dismissed an appeal from the order of His Honour Judge Hodge QC, by which the first instance judge had awarded possession of a plot of land to the claimant/respondent; and had dismissed the appellant’s counterclaim for a declaration that it was entitled to be registered as proprietor of the said land. Among other things, this case discusses when a person will be in actual occupation of land even though they do not themselves occupy the same. In particular, the case considers when it will be sufficient for a party to establish actual occupation via the occupancy of a caretaker or agent. In addition, the case provides helpful guidance as to the fate of land which is owned by a company incorporated otherwise than in accordance with the laws of England and Wales; in circumstances where that company is dissolved while at the same time owning land in England and Wales. Written by Christopher Snell, barrister at New Square Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Enquiries before contract

Enquiries before contract

Coronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects potentially impacted by the government’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. For updates on key developments and related practical guidance on the implications for lawyers, see Practice Note: Coronavirus (COVID-19)—implications

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justiceElements of the offence of perverting the course of justicePerverting the course of justice is a common law offence which can only be tried on indictment in the Crown Court. The elements of the offence are:•a person acts or embarks on a course of conduct•which has a

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individualsThe Sentencing Council (SC) has produced sentencing guidelines for fraud offences under the Fraud Act 2006 (fraud by false representation, fraud by failing to disclose information and fraud by abuse of position), false accounting under section 17 of

Deed of surrender

Deed of surrender

DateD [date]Parties1[name of Landlord] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office is at] [address] (Landlord)2[name of Tenant] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More