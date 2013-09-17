ERRA 2013: (1) Repeal of 3rd party harassment, (2) directors' remuneration (News, 17 September 2013)

The provisions in the Enterprise and Regulatory Reform Act 2013 which (1) repeal the third party harassment provision in the Equality Act 2010, and (2) amend the Companies Act 2006 in respect of payments made to directors of quoted companies will come into force on 1 October 2013.
