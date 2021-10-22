LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Ericsson says DOJ accusing it of breaching FCPA deal

Published on: 22 October 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: Stockholm-based telecom giant Ericsson announced on 21 October 2021 that the US Department of Justice (DOJ) has determined that it breached obligations under a 2019 deferred prosecution agreement related to allegations that it conspired to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

