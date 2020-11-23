Equitable proprietary interests in real property; Quistclose, resulting and constructive trusts (Ali v Dinc)

Article summary

Property Disputes analysis: The court carried out a detailed analysis of the personal and proprietary rights that may arise following the transfer of properties in circumstances where transferor and transferee both agreed that the transfer was for value but disagreed on the terms of the agreement. The court considered the formalities for an intended contract and having found no such remedies available considered proprietary restitution and constructive trusts. Consideration was given to proprietary estoppel and the Pallant v Morgan equity and to a Quistclose trust, which was made out on the facts. The court confirmed that a Quistclose trust could apply to assets other than money where the use of the properties was restricted to a particular use of raising funds for the transferor. The court went on to consider whether where the agreed purpose could still be carried out if the transferor was entitled to terminate the agreement and demand the return of the legal titles. The court also considered the effect of a finding of a resulting trust on the granting of a lease and a charge by the transferee in breach of trust. Written by Chris Bryden, barrister, at 4 King's Bench Walk.