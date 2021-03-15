Equitable compensation for failure to comply with arbitration clause (Argos Pereira España v Athenian Marine Ltd, M/V ‘Frio Dolphin’)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: It is not unusual for claims in respect of or arising out of contracts to be pursued by a party which was not in fact a party to the contract in question, but rather has rights derived from that contract. A common situation is where an insurer has indemnified its assured and then seeks by way of assignment to pursue its assured’s claim against its counterparty under the contract. It is well-established law that an insurer in such a situation must advance the claim in accordance with whatever forum clause is contained within the contract. In this case, the commercial court was asked on an appeal against an arbitrator’s award under section 69 of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996) to determine whether a failure by a party deriving rights from the contract to comply with the applicable forum clause gave rise to a liability for equitable compensation. That question had not previously been determined by the courts. The judge held that such a failure did give rise to a liability for equitable compensation. Written by Paul Toms, barrister at Quadrant Chambers. or to read the full analysis.