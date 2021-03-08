Sign-in Help
Equal pay: when requested disclosure of comparator information is not a 'fishing expedition' (Tesco Stores v Element)

Published on: 08 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Employment analysis: In the context of mass equal pay litigation, where the ET1 identifies comparators by no more than eg location or class, a request for disclosure designed to narrow and particularise those comparators should be allowed if it is necessary for the fair disposal of proceedings, and will not constitute an impermissible 'fishing expedition', according to the EAT. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

