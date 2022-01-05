LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
ePrivacy Regulation looks set for more troubles in 2022

Published on: 05 January 2022
Published by: MLex
Article summary

MLex: Telecom companies, publishers and advertisers will lament 2021 as another year in which EU legislators failed to wrap up talks to bring legal certainty over their use and storage of citizens’ data. But prospects for a deal on the long-delayed ePrivacy Regulation seem little better for 2022, given the sharp divisions that remain between EU governments and lawmakers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

