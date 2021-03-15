EPO Enlarged Board of Appeal issues landmark decision in G1/19 (Simulations)

Article summary

IP analysis: This case concerns the patentability of computer-implemented simulations at the European Patent Office (EPO). It is the first time that the Enlarged Board of Appeal (Enlarged Board) (the EPO’s highest court) has decided on questions relating to how computer-implemented inventions should be examined. The Enlarged Board confirmed that the established approach for assessing inventive step of computer-implemented inventions (the so-called ‘COMVIK approach’) applies to computer-implemented simulations. Just like any other computer-implemented inventions, a numerical simulation may be patentable if an inventive step can be based on features contributing to the technical character of the claimed simulation method, even if those features are non-technical, such as the algorithms used in the simulation. The decision provides some guidance on how computer-implemented simulations might be patentable and so will certainly be of interest to those looking to protect simulation and CAD software products. The decision will also be of interest to those working in other fields of computing, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, since it suggests that no field will enjoy special treatment and that all computer-implemented inventions will be examined using the COMVIK approach. Written by Pawel Piotrowicz, partner at Venner Shipley LLP. or to read the full analysis.