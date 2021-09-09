LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Environmental NGOs could get right to appeal EU State aid cases, Vestager says

Published on: 09 September 2021
Published by: MLex
MLex: Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) could be able to file court challenges against EU State aid decisions on environmental grounds. The European Commission will examine legal changes to make it possible, the EU’s competition chief, Margrethe Vestager, has said, in order to better comply with the Aarhus Convention on access to environmental justice. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

