Environmental law after Brexit—level playing field and divergence

Article summary

Environment analysis: Genevra Forwood and Jacquelyn MacLennan, partners, and Emma Bichet, associate, of White & Case consider what the rules on the ‘level playing field’ mean for environmental law in the UK post-Brexit, and whether there have been any major divergences between UK and EU law since the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) was announced. They also discuss three examples of current, or potential, divergences in the areas of exporting plastic waste, pesticide authorisation and regulating genetically modified organisms (GMOs). or to read the full analysis.