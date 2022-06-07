Environmental groups open legal challenge against gas in EU’s preferred energy projects list

MLex: Four environmental groups have started legal action against the inclusion of gas projects in the EU’s list of priority infrastructure works, known as ‘projects of common interest’. The groups have asked the European Commission for a ‘request for internal review’—a mechanism only open to NGOs and the public since last year. The EU executive must respond within 16 weeks, and the claim can be escalated to the EU courts if the claimants find the response does not correct the legal violation.
