Sign-in Help
Home / Environment / Environmental assessment / Environmental impact assessment

Legal News

Environmental considerations and planning judgments in outline planning permissions (Abbotskerswell Parish Council v Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government)

Environmental considerations and planning judgments in outline planning permissions (Abbotskerswell Parish Council v Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government)
Published on: 17 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Environmental considerations and planning judgments in outline planning permissions (Abbotskerswell Parish Council v Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Ground 1—greenhouse gas emissions
  • Ground 4—biodiversity
  • Ground 5—integrity of European site
  • Case details

Article summary

Planning analysis: The court dismissed a statutory review challenge to the Secretary of State’s decision to grant planning permission for a mixed-use development including circa 1,210 homes, employment floorspace, two-care homes, community facilities and retail units. The parish council argued that the Secretary of State had erred in law by not assessing material environmental information, not obtaining detailed information to assess the effects of the development on biodiversity, and that he should have considered the impacts on rare bats and climate change to a greater extent. The court rejected the claims, holding that the decisions of the Secretary of State in respect of these environmental issues were rational. This case is a reminder that where the courts interfere with a planning judgment made by the Secretary of State or other decision maker, it is only ever likely to be on Wednesbury (rationality) grounds and that such claims of irrationality face a high hurdle to clear. Written by Emily Knowles, associate at Sharpe Pritchard LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

On 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise rules. Alongside the Rulebook, supervisory statements and statements

LEXISNEXIS

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

LEXISNEXIS

Recklessness in criminal cases

What is recklessness?In respect of some statutory offences and common law crimes the prosecution are required to prove a mental element of recklessness on the part of the defendant.Recklessness means unjustified risk taking on the part of the accused.Prior to the House of Lords decision in Re G

LEXISNEXIS

Issue of redeemable shares

A limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital to shareholders without

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More