Environmental considerations and planning judgments in outline planning permissions (Abbotskerswell Parish Council v Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government)

Article summary

Planning analysis: The court dismissed a statutory review challenge to the Secretary of State’s decision to grant planning permission for a mixed-use development including circa 1,210 homes, employment floorspace, two-care homes, community facilities and retail units. The parish council argued that the Secretary of State had erred in law by not assessing material environmental information, not obtaining detailed information to assess the effects of the development on biodiversity, and that he should have considered the impacts on rare bats and climate change to a greater extent. The court rejected the claims, holding that the decisions of the Secretary of State in respect of these environmental issues were rational. This case is a reminder that where the courts interfere with a planning judgment made by the Secretary of State or other decision maker, it is only ever likely to be on Wednesbury (rationality) grounds and that such claims of irrationality face a high hurdle to clear. Written by Emily Knowles, associate at Sharpe Pritchard LLP. or to read the full analysis.