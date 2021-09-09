- Environment weekly highlights—9 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Air emissions and climate change
- EU hydrogen rules must be supportive for industry to flourish, IEA adviser says
- Carbon border levy proposal gets special treatment from EU governments in Brussels
- COP26 President completes talks with Chinese Special Representative
- Ofgem sets out plans to support rollout of electric vehicles
- BEIS updates carbon values after literature review highlights recent changes
- BEIS announces Phase 3 of Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme
- Feedback period on proposed directive to report HDV CO2 emissions opens
- ERA opens consultation on an inter and transdisciplinary green hydrogen economy
- Contamination and pollution
- Defra and DfT announce new round of Air Quality Grants totalling £9m
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- Planning Portal publishes details of NHF report on England’s homes’ CO2 emissions
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- Comment—investor-state disputes in EU energy sector may be muted by top court’s ruling
- BEIS announces new fund to support implementation of next-gen heat networks
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- ISDA publishes papers on ESG KPIs and the accounting treatment for ESG transactions
- ISDA publishes comments on developing market standards for ESG
- AFME publishes Q2 2021 ESG finance data report
- Environmental taxes, reliefs and incentives
- Northern Gas Networks Ltd v Revenue and Customs Commissioners
- Marine
- Defra consults on programme of measures as part of UK marine strategy part three
- Sustainable finance
- European Commission aims to issue €250bn in green bonds under new framework
- Waste
- EA makes allowances for effluent dishcharged from waste water treatment works
- Environment Agency launches definition of waste service
- Defra reviews waste prevention programme for England 2021 consultation responses
- Wildlife and habitat conservation
- UK science innovation leaders to receive £113m funding boost
- Science Service to support implementation of EU Biodiversity strategy for 2030
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis on the EU’s plans for the hydrogen value chain, draft EU legislation on a carbon border levy, and the implications of the CJEU’s ruling in République de Moldavie v Société Komstroy on the compatibility of the Energy Charter Treaty with EU law. In addition, this week BEIS announced a new £270m Green Heat Network Fund, the EA published a regulatory position statement on allowances for effluent dishcharged from waste water treatment works, Defra opened a consultation on part three of the UK’s marine strategy, and Ofgem set out plans on supporting the rollout of electronic vehicles.
