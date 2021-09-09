LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Environment weekly highlights—9 September 2021

Published on: 09 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Environment weekly highlights—9 September 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Air emissions and climate change
  • EU hydrogen rules must be supportive for industry to flourish, IEA adviser says
  • Carbon border levy proposal gets special treatment from EU governments in Brussels
  • COP26 President completes talks with Chinese Special Representative
  • Ofgem sets out plans to support rollout of electric vehicles
  • BEIS updates carbon values after literature review highlights recent changes
  • BEIS announces Phase 3 of Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme
  • Feedback period on proposed directive to report HDV CO2 emissions opens
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis on the EU’s plans for the hydrogen value chain, draft EU legislation on a carbon border levy, and the implications of the CJEU’s ruling in République de Moldavie v Société Komstroy on the compatibility of the Energy Charter Treaty with EU law. In addition, this week BEIS announced a new £270m Green Heat Network Fund, the EA published a regulatory position statement on allowances for effluent dishcharged from waste water treatment works, Defra opened a consultation on part three of the UK’s marine strategy, and Ofgem set out plans on supporting the rollout of electronic vehicles. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

