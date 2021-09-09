Environment weekly highlights—9 September 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis on the EU’s plans for the hydrogen value chain, draft EU legislation on a carbon border levy, and the implications of the CJEU’s ruling in République de Moldavie v Société Komstroy on the compatibility of the Energy Charter Treaty with EU law. In addition, this week BEIS announced a new £270m Green Heat Network Fund, the EA published a regulatory position statement on allowances for effluent dishcharged from waste water treatment works, Defra opened a consultation on part three of the UK’s marine strategy, and Ofgem set out plans on supporting the rollout of electronic vehicles. or to read the full analysis.