- Environment weekly highlights—9 June 2022
- In this issue:
- Key developments
- Analysing OEP’s first 25 Year Environment Plan monitoring report
- Air emissions and climate change
- COP26 President emphasises role of business in achieving net zero by 2050
- EA Chair delivers speech on collaborating to prepare for climate shocks
- DfT seeks views on establishing GB road vehicle approval scheme
- Environment Agency publishes guidance on monitoring stack emissions
- Scotland’s First Minister to address climate emergency at Bonn Intersessional
- Council of EU adopts general approach on three ‘Fit for 55’ transport texts
- EU Mission Adaptation joined by signatories from 118 regions and local authorities
- European Commission seeks feedback on draft Act for heavy duty vehicles using pure biodiesel
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- BEIS publishes notice on wave two of Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund
- Energy efficiency of products
- Parliament and Council of EU reach political agreement on common charger rules
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- Environmental groups open legal challenge against gas in EU’s preferred energy projects list
- Ofgem publishes two determination on Tier 2 CfD AR4 disputes
- Energy regulators recommend essential amendments to EU hydrogen and decarbonised gas package
- Environmental assessment
- Report published on responses to HS2 Phase 2b environmental statement
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- Defra publishes responses to due diligence in UK supply chains consultation
- EA Chief Executive gives speech on environment and insurance
- ABI publishes best practice guide to green supply chains
- ABI reports on insurance industry progress at Climate Change Summit
- BoE speech on lessons learned from the 2021 CBES exercise for insurers
- Marine
- Consultation launched on marine net gain principles
- Defra publishes agreed records of North Sea fish stocks for 2022–23
- European Commission publishes fisheries report and unveils plan for 2023
- European Parliament agrees to fisheries agreement with Mauritania
- Sustainable development
- Mayor of London announces environmental injustice funding
- Sustainable finance
- UK receives two awards for global leadership in green finance
- UKEF places first in global league table for sustainable finance
- ESAs publish statement providing clarifications on key areas of the RTS under EU SFDR
- Waste
- Scottish single use plastic ban legislation comes into force
- European Commission opens feedback period on Ship Recycling Regulation
- Waste producer responsibility regimes
- Guidance issued on new extended producer responsibility for packaging
- Commission seeks feedback on proposed updates to exemptions under ELV Directive
- Water, flooding and drainage
- FCERM Strategy Roadmap to 2026 published
- EA makes decision on Main River map statutory changes
- EA Chief Executive delivers speech on climate change and flood protection
- Wildlife, biodiversity and habitat conservation
- Ivory Act 2018 enters into force
- Multinational summit urges action on financing nature recovery ahead of COP15
- Scottish Government announces nature and biodiversity funding
Article summary
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes an analysis on the Office for Environmental Protection’s first monitoring report of the 25 Year Environment Plan and the legal challenge against the inclusion of gas projects in the EU’s list of projects of common interest. In addition, this week, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs launched a consultation on marine net gain, the Ivory Act 2018 entered into force, the Environment Agency published the Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management Strategy Roadmap to 2026, the Department for Transport launched a consultation on proposals to create an approval scheme for new road vehicles in Great Britain, and the European Parliament and Council of EU reached a political agreement on common charger rules.
