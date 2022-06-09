LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Environment weekly highlights—9 June 2022

Published on: 09 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes an analysis on the Office for Environmental Protection’s first monitoring report of the 25 Year Environment Plan and the legal challenge against the inclusion of gas projects in the EU’s list of projects of common interest. In addition, this week, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs launched a consultation on marine net gain, the Ivory Act 2018 entered into force, the Environment Agency published the Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management Strategy Roadmap to 2026, the Department for Transport launched a consultation on proposals to create an approval scheme for new road vehicles in Great Britain, and the European Parliament and Council of EU reached a political agreement on common charger rules. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

