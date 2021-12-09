Environment weekly highlights—9 December 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes our special publication rounding up the day-by-day COP26 coverage, the Climate Change Committee has published an assessments of the key outcomes and next steps for the UK post-COP26, and the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affair’s (Defra) outlined the intention to consult on proposals to extend the existing deadlines under UK REACH. In addition, this week Ofwat accepted Thames Water Utilities Ltd's undertakings, a consultation on policies for low emissions industrial products was launched, Defra sought views on the design of due diligence provisions in the Environment Act 2021 and confirmed that secondary legislation on the Ivory Act 2018 enforcement will be introduced, an agreement in principle was reached between the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union the 8th Environmental Action Programme and the EU Common Agricultural Policy 2023–27 was formally adopted. or to read the full analysis.