- Environment weekly highlights—9 December 2021
- In this issue:
- COP26
- Special Publication—COP26—the (wrap) ups and (phase) downs
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—ESC publishes 13th report on EU policy areas of UK significance, including the EU carbon levy proposals
- Brexit Bulletin—minutes for second meeting of the Specialised Committee on Fisheries published
- Beyond Brexit—DIT publishes guidance on TAC terms of reference
- Beyond Brexit—International Agreements Committee publishes 12th report scrutinising international treaties
- Air emissions and climate change
- CCC assesses UK climate change efforts post COP26
- Report shows CCA scheme reduced emissions by 6.6 million tonnes in 2019–20
- BEIS announces over £116m government investment to drive UK’s green innovation
- BEIS publishes interim update to energy and emission projections
- Scottish government announces new funding to enable net zero transition
- Design for liquid hydrogen plane unveiled
- EEA briefing shows EU met its F-gases environmental target
- Contamination and pollution
- Air pollution in Europe above WHO guidelines
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- WGBC CEO comments on future of built environment following COP26
- Scottish government calls for evidence on energy efficiency regulation
- Winners of Sustainable Warmth Competition announced
- Energy efficiency of products
- BEIS launches consultation on policies for low emissions industrial products
- Dyson vacuum appeal does not bag a victory against European Commission
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- BEIS publishes outcome of consultation on use of HTGRs to support AMR RD&D
- NDA launches consultation on draft Business Plan 2022–25
- Ofgem publishes RO late payment distribution for 2020–21
- Renewed NSEC Political Declaration seeks more co-operation among its members
- Gas storage priority for Commission despite gas pipelines no longer being EU's future
- Environmental enforcement and prosecutions
- CPS reports on prosecution of property developer for destroying dormice habitat
- FATF publishes summary of High-Level Conference on Environmental Crime
- Environmental permits and consents
- EA publishes guidance on RSR application forms for environmental permits
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- Defra launches consultation on due diligence provisions in Environment Act 2021
- ICC updates guidance on environmental claims within advertising and marketing
- MoJ publishes government position on implementation of human rights judgments
- ECON publishes draft opinion on the proposed EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive
- LMA and ELFA release ESG updated best practice guide for sheet term completeness
- Environmental taxes, reliefs and incentives
- Updated HMRC guidance on Plastic packaging tax
- Hazardous substances
- Defra letter outlines government intentions concerning UK REACH registration model
- More than three quarters of chemical products sold online breach EU regulations
- European Chemicals Agency bans chemicals found in fertilizer
- Marine
- Scottish government announces more than £3m for fishing and marine organisations
- Sustainable development
- BEIS Committee publishes written evidence on energy National Policy Statements
- GCB and ICE open consultation on Low Carbon Concrete Routemap
- Sustainable finance
- Green Finance Institute initiative aims to increase private investment in nature restoration
- ECON publishes draft report on proposed European green bonds regulation
- EIOPA discusses sustainable finance priorities
- UNEP FI announces 28-bank commitment to global financial inclusion
- Sources of environmental law (UK, EU, international)
- Provisional agreement reached on 8th EAP
- Waste
- Scottish Government awards over £13m for recycling investment
- Water, flooding and drainage
- Ofwat accepts Thames Water Utilities Ltd's undertaking
- Ofwat launches consultation on options to strengthen financial resilience
- Ofwat launches consultation on temporary adjustment to REC price caps
- Wildlife, biodiversity and habitat conservation
- Defra confirms new Ivory Act 2018 secondary legislation following consultation
- Defra publishes guide on Sustainable Farming Incentive scheme in 2022
- Defra publishes guidance on burning crop residues
- Scottish Government announces climate change network for farmers and crofters
- Welsh Government gives each household free tree to plant
- Council of the European Union adopts CAP for 2023–27
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes our special publication rounding up the day-by-day COP26 coverage, the Climate Change Committee has published an assessments of the key outcomes and next steps for the UK post-COP26, and the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affair’s (Defra) outlined the intention to consult on proposals to extend the existing deadlines under UK REACH. In addition, this week Ofwat accepted Thames Water Utilities Ltd's undertakings, a consultation on policies for low emissions industrial products was launched, Defra sought views on the design of due diligence provisions in the Environment Act 2021 and confirmed that secondary legislation on the Ivory Act 2018 enforcement will be introduced, an agreement in principle was reached between the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union the 8th Environmental Action Programme and the EU Common Agricultural Policy 2023–27 was formally adopted.
