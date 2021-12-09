LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Environment weekly highlights—9 December 2021

Published on: 09 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Environment weekly highlights—9 December 2021
  • In this issue:
  • COP26
  • Special Publication—COP26—the (wrap) ups and (phase) downs
  • Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—ESC publishes 13th report on EU policy areas of UK significance, including the EU carbon levy proposals
  • Brexit Bulletin—minutes for second meeting of the Specialised Committee on Fisheries published
  • Beyond Brexit—DIT publishes guidance on TAC terms of reference
  • Beyond Brexit—International Agreements Committee publishes 12th report scrutinising international treaties 
  • Air emissions and climate change
Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes our special publication rounding up the day-by-day COP26 coverage, the Climate Change Committee has published an assessments of the key outcomes and next steps for the UK post-COP26, and the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affair’s (Defra) outlined the intention to consult on proposals to extend the existing deadlines under UK REACH. In addition, this week Ofwat accepted Thames Water Utilities Ltd's undertakings, a consultation on policies for low emissions industrial products was launched, Defra sought views on the design of due diligence provisions in the Environment Act 2021 and confirmed that secondary legislation on the Ivory Act 2018 enforcement will be introduced, an agreement in principle was reached between the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union the 8th Environmental Action Programme and the EU Common Agricultural Policy 2023–27 was formally adopted. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

