- Environment weekly highlights—8 September 2022
- In this issue:
- Key developments
- EA publishes speech from Chief Scientist on future environmental opportunities
- Air emissions and climate change
- Early response to consultation on developing UK ETS published
- DfT publishes outcome of road vehicle approval scheme consultation
- EEA publishes briefing on greenhouse gas emissions from heavy-duty vehicles
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- FMB calls upon new Business Secretary to deliver UK-wide retrofit plan
- CIOB, RIBA and ACE react to Liz Truss becoming Prime Minister
- Energy efficiency of products
- Defra opens consultation on UK mandatory water efficiency labelling
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- Constitution Committee publishes report on Energy Bill
- Green Gas Support Scheme annual tariff review published
- BEIS announces £3.3m boost for advanced nuclear technology
- BEIS opens FNEF applications for nuclear projects
- Scottish Government publishes scenario modelling for Scottish energy system
- EEA reports on the role of renewable energy 'prosumers' in the energy transition
- Environmental disputes and proceedings
- Harris and another v Environment Agency [2022] EWHC 2264 (Admin)
- Environmental enforcement and prosecutions
- Dame Glenys Stacey discusses current priorities for OEP
- Environmental liabilities, due diligence and insurance
- Consultancy appointment was not a relational contract (Perrucci v Orlean Invest Holding)
- EIOPA publishes speech on addressing climate-related insurance gap
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- Comment—Greenwashing will stay in realm of private litigation unless UK financial regulators get more powers
- How greenwashing litigation is affecting financial services
- Government floats climate rules for LGPS
- Dutch city of Haarlem set to be first to ban ‘bad’ meat adverts in public spaces
- Environmental taxes, reliefs and incentives
- Updated HMRC guidance on plastic packaging tax
- Hazardous substances and chemicals
- Amendments to rules governing plant protection products containing micro-organisms published in Official Journal
- ECHA calls for views on nine new substances of very high concern
- Marine
- Policy paper on preparing and publishing fisheries management plans published
- OEP publishes response to principles of marine net gain consultation
- Sustainability and ESG
- Government updates Construction Playbook with new guidance notes
- Mayor of London announces Responsible Procurement Implementation Plan
- Mayor of London announces £1.2m funding for capital’s creative industries
- Two European Citizens’ Initiatives on renewable energy and rural heritage registered
- Sustainable finance
- GFI announces Property-Linked Finance product to encourage energy efficiency improvements
- ECB publishes articles on the risks, opportunities and supervision of climate risk
- UNEP FI article discusses global regulatory efforts to tackle climate change
- ISDA publishes episode 24 of The Swap podcast
- Water, flooding and drainage
- Ofwat launches consultation on business retail price caps
- Review of environmental incentives supporting water efficient new houses published
- EA publishes responses on river basin planning consultation
- EFSA and ECHA launch consultation on impact of water assessment processes
- Wildlife, biodiversity and habitat conservation
- Potential conflict between government food strategy and the nutrient neutrality policy
- Responses to consultation on beaver reintroduction and management in England published
- Government announces Projects of Landscape Recovery scheme
Article summary
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis on the decision in Perrucci v Orlean Invest Holding which held that a consultancy appointment was not a relational contract, how greenwashing litigation is affecting financial services, the proposal for climate rules for the Local Government Pension Scheme, and the potential conflict between the government food strategy and the nutrient neutrality policy. In addition, this week the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy published an early response to the consultation on developing the UK Emissions Trading Scheme and launched a consultation on the mandatory water efficiency labelling in the UK, the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy announced a £3.3m funding for advanced nuclear technology, the Office for Environmental Protection responded to the principles of marine net gain consultation, Ofwat published a review of environmental incentives supporting water efficient new houses, and the response to the consultation on beaver reintroduction and management in England was published.
