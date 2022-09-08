LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Environment weekly highlights—8 September 2022

Published on: 08 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • In this issue:
  • Key developments
  • EA publishes speech from Chief Scientist on future environmental opportunities
  • Air emissions and climate change
  • Early response to consultation on developing UK ETS published
  • DfT publishes outcome of road vehicle approval scheme consultation
  • EEA publishes briefing on greenhouse gas emissions from heavy-duty vehicles
  • Energy efficiency and buildings
  • FMB calls upon new Business Secretary to deliver UK-wide retrofit plan
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis on the decision in Perrucci v Orlean Invest Holding which held that a consultancy appointment was not a relational contract, how greenwashing litigation is affecting financial services, the proposal for climate rules for the Local Government Pension Scheme, and the potential conflict between the government food strategy and the nutrient neutrality policy. In addition, this week the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy published an early response to the consultation on developing the UK Emissions Trading Scheme and launched a consultation on the mandatory water efficiency labelling in the UK, the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy announced a £3.3m funding for advanced nuclear technology, the Office for Environmental Protection responded to the principles of marine net gain consultation, Ofwat published a review of environmental incentives supporting water efficient new houses, and the response to the consultation on beaver reintroduction and management in England was published. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

