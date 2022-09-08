Environment weekly highlights—8 September 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis on the decision in Perrucci v Orlean Invest Holding which held that a consultancy appointment was not a relational contract, how greenwashing litigation is affecting financial services, the proposal for climate rules for the Local Government Pension Scheme, and the potential conflict between the government food strategy and the nutrient neutrality policy. In addition, this week the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy published an early response to the consultation on developing the UK Emissions Trading Scheme and launched a consultation on the mandatory water efficiency labelling in the UK, the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy announced a £3.3m funding for advanced nuclear technology, the Office for Environmental Protection responded to the principles of marine net gain consultation, Ofwat published a review of environmental incentives supporting water efficient new houses, and the response to the consultation on beaver reintroduction and management in England was published. or to read the full analysis.