- Environment weekly highlights—8 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Chancellor delivers Mansion House speech and HM Treasury publishes roadmap on post-Brexit reforms for financial services
- European Commission withholds consent for UK to accede to Lugano Convention
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Institute for Government publishes report on green recovery
- Air emissions and climate change
- COP26—UK's Presidency programme published
- Treasury Committee launches COP26 inquiry on climate change and finance
- Decarbonising transport—will polluting vehicles go by 2030?
- Government issues instructions on opting out of UK ETS
- BEIS updates guidance on CCUS Innovation 2.0 competition
- Government launches competition to help aviation reach net zero by 2050
- Freight Portal re-launched to aid operators reduce carbon emissions and costs
- European Parliament resolution on the European Green Deal published in Official Journal
- Comment—EU eyes major revamp of its emissions trading market, leaked document says
- Contamination and pollution
- ECA criticises effectiveness of polluter pays principle
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- BEIS launches consultation on how to improve ESOS
- Energy efficiency of products
- BEIS launches tool to assess power transformer regulatory relief eligibility
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- Ofgem seeks comment on its administration of GGSS and GGL
- Environmental disputes and proceedings
- Committee to scrutinise the ability of the OEP to hold government to account
- Environmental permits and consents
- EA issues guides on reducing emissions and impacts from PCC
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- The role of environmental and social agents in project finance
- FRC publishes statement setting out future plans for ESG reporting
- WBCSD launches climate change initiative in partnership with retailers
- Fashion Revolution publishes Fashion Transparency Index 2021
- Environmental taxes, reliefs and incentives
- VAT update on UK emissions trading scheme
- Marine
- UN states that oceans can be a solution to climate change
- Sustainable finance
- Green Financing Framework published
- European Commission adopts measures to make EU financial system sustainable
- European Central Bank publishes report on climate-related financial risks
- Commission receives letter urging nuclear energy exclusion from green taxonomy
- ESRB publishes report on climate-related risk and financial stability
- FSB publishes letter to G20 and three climate-related reports, including roadmap
- Wildlife and habitat conservation
- Defra and NE launch biodiversity metric calculation tool
- Defra publishes payment principles for environmental land management schemes
- Guidance issued on applying for SFI pilot and amending application for agreement
- Scottish Government announces £10m fund to restore nature
- EU’s Code of Conduct launched and signed by 65 companies and associations
- Water, flooding and drainage
- Environment Agency publishes guidance on reservoir inspection information packs
- EA publishes report on water stressed areas in England
- Government sets out new measures to increase the efficiency of water usage
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Environmental News Podcast—July 2021
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Note
- Latest Q&As
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes the latest update in our series of News Analysis preceding COP26, which looks at decarbonising transport, as well as commentary on the role of environmental and social agents in project finance. In addition, this week HM Treasury and the Debt Management Office have published the Green Financing Framework, the Cabinet Office has released the UK’s Presidency programme for COP26 and BEIS has opened a consultation on how to improve the ESOS. We have also this week published a new episode of our Environment News Podcast looking at the latest in climate change litigation, meaning of waste litigation and the impact of waste crime.
