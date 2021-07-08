menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Environment / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Environment weekly highlights—8 July 2021

Environment weekly highlights—8 July 2021
Published on: 08 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Environment weekly highlights—8 July 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Chancellor delivers Mansion House speech and HM Treasury publishes roadmap on post-Brexit reforms for financial services
  • European Commission withholds consent for UK to accede to Lugano Convention
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Institute for Government publishes report on green recovery
  • Air emissions and climate change
  • COP26—UK's Presidency programme published
  • Treasury Committee launches COP26 inquiry on climate change and finance
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes the latest update in our series of News Analysis preceding COP26, which looks at decarbonising transport, as well as commentary on the role of environmental and social agents in project finance. In addition, this week HM Treasury and the Debt Management Office have published the Green Financing Framework, the Cabinet Office has released the UK’s Presidency programme for COP26 and BEIS has opened a consultation on how to improve the ESOS. We have also this week published a new episode of our Environment News Podcast looking at the latest in climate change litigation, meaning of waste litigation and the impact of waste crime. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Report on title—long form

Report on title—long form

Property: [insert name and/or address of the Property] (‘Property’)Purchaser: [insert name, address and (if applicable) company registration number of buyer]Transaction: [insert brief details]1Executive summary1.1Scope of reportThis report is addressed to you [insert buyer’s name] and has been

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committeesIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use itA guide to specific terminology used in this Practice Note is provided—see below.What is a derivative claim?A derivative claim (or derivative action) is a claim brought or continued by a shareholder on behalf of the company in relation to a breach of

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE)

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More