- Environment weekly highlights—8 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Route map for retained EU law—a new Court of Appeal judgment (Lipton v BA City Flyer Ltd)
- MMO announces new £6.1m Fisheries and Seafood Scheme open for applications
- Trade and Official Controls (Transitional Arrangements for Prior Notifications) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Climate change and targets
- COP26 President Alok Sharma gives opening speech at IEA-COP26 Net Zero Summit
- Finance ministers share views on climate action
- G7 ministers and central bank governors agree ‘ambitious’ green agenda
More...
- EA publishes outcome of UK emissions trading scheme consultation
- EA publishes guidance for UK ETS charging scheme for 2021
- EA publishes guidance on documents needed to register for the UK ETR
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- Ofgem publishes guidance on NDRHI closure
- Ofgem updates RHI guidance and proposes changes to gas RIGs
- MHCLG publishes statistics showing increase in energy efficient new houses
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- European Commission publishes draft act for renewable energy Directive
- BEIS sets out how government will support fossil fuel energy sector overseas
- European Commission’s consultation aims to revise EU gas rules
- Environmental disputes and proceedings
- Judicial review reform
- Environmental liabilities, due diligence and insurance
- UK insurance ‘lags’ on environment, but leads for governance, says EY
- Hazardous substances
- Feedback opened on statistics on pesticides, regarding active substances regulation
- Restriction of the Use of Certain Hazardous Substances in Electrical and Electronic Equipment (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Marine
- European Commission welcomes public consultation on evaluating EU’s SFPAs
- Sustainability
- FSB chair updates G20 on coronavirus (COVID-19) support measures and a roadmap to address climate-related financial risks
- Letter calling for the highest sustainable clean hydrogen standard in EU taxonomy
- European Commission seeks feedback on forest biomass compliance under Article 29
- NGFS and INSPIRE launch joint ‘Biodiversity and Financial Stability’ research project
- Wildlife and habitat conservation
- The Economics of Biodiversity—the Dasgupta Review 2021
- Forest Positive Coalition of Action publishes anti-deforestation strategy
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis from Simon Colvin at Weighmans LLP on the topic of the Independent Review on the Economics of Biodiversity led by Professor Sir Partha Dasgupta and analysis from Jack Williams of Monckton Chambers discussing the Court of Appeal case of Lipton v BA City Flyer Ltd, which contains a helpful distillation of the principles relevant to determining whether a regulation s ‘retained EU law’, and how the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) and the EU (Future Relationship) Act 2020 (EU(FR)A 2020) interact with retained EU law. In addition this week the Marine Management Organisation (MMO) has announced the new £6.1m Fisheries and Seafood Scheme and the Environment Agency (EA) has published the outcome of its consultation into charges for the UK Emissions Trading Scheme.
