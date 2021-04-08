Sign-in Help
Environment weekly highlights—8 April 2021

Published on: 08 April 2021
  • Brexit
  • Route map for retained EU law—a new Court of Appeal judgment (Lipton v BA City Flyer Ltd)
  • MMO announces new £6.1m Fisheries and Seafood Scheme open for applications
  • Trade and Official Controls (Transitional Arrangements for Prior Notifications) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
  • Climate change and targets
  • COP26 President Alok Sharma gives opening speech at IEA-COP26 Net Zero Summit
  • Finance ministers share views on climate action
  • G7 ministers and central bank governors agree ‘ambitious’ green agenda
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis from Simon Colvin at Weighmans LLP on the topic of the Independent Review on the Economics of Biodiversity led by Professor Sir Partha Dasgupta and analysis from Jack Williams of Monckton Chambers discussing the Court of Appeal case of Lipton v BA City Flyer Ltd, which contains a helpful distillation of the principles relevant to determining whether a regulation s ‘retained EU law’, and how the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) and the EU (Future Relationship) Act 2020 (EU(FR)A 2020) interact with retained EU law. In addition this week the Marine Management Organisation (MMO) has announced the new £6.1m Fisheries and Seafood Scheme and the Environment Agency (EA) has published the outcome of its consultation into charges for the UK Emissions Trading Scheme. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

