Environment weekly highlights—8 April 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis from Simon Colvin at Weighmans LLP on the topic of the Independent Review on the Economics of Biodiversity led by Professor Sir Partha Dasgupta and analysis from Jack Williams of Monckton Chambers discussing the Court of Appeal case of Lipton v BA City Flyer Ltd, which contains a helpful distillation of the principles relevant to determining whether a regulation s ‘retained EU law’, and how the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) and the EU (Future Relationship) Act 2020 (EU(FR)A 2020) interact with retained EU law. In addition this week the Marine Management Organisation (MMO) has announced the new £6.1m Fisheries and Seafood Scheme and the Environment Agency (EA) has published the outcome of its consultation into charges for the UK Emissions Trading Scheme. or to read the full analysis.