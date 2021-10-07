LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Environment weekly highlights—7 October 2021

Published on: 07 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Renewable Energy, Energy Efficiency and Motor Fuel Emissions (Miscellaneous Amendments) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
  • Air emissions and climate change
  • New EU ETS for heating and transport in question as European Parliament drafts alternative approach
  • TCLP launches Net Zero Toolkit ahead of the upcoming COP26
  • COP26 President urges wind industry to play key role in achieving net zero
  • Work and Pensions Committee publishes recommendations for COP26 conference  
  • Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (Immunities and Privileges) Order 2021
Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes an analysis on alternative options to the EU ETS for road transport and heating buildings, information about the Chancery Lane Project’s Net Zero Toolkit and a new Practice Note containing a Q&A guide to environmental law in the EU, published as part of the Lexology Getting the Deal Through series. In addition, this week the We Mean Business Coalition urged the G20 leaders to take action to stay within the Paris Agreement, the company registration window for the Contracts for Difference allocation round four opened, the DfT secured an injunction against climate activists covering the Strategic Road Network, the Council of the European Union adopted its position on the amendment of the Aarhus Regulation and Defra published the Healthy Bees Plan 2030. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

