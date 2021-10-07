- Environment weekly highlights—7 October 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Renewable Energy, Energy Efficiency and Motor Fuel Emissions (Miscellaneous Amendments) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- Air emissions and climate change
- New EU ETS for heating and transport in question as European Parliament drafts alternative approach
- TCLP launches Net Zero Toolkit ahead of the upcoming COP26
- COP26 President urges wind industry to play key role in achieving net zero
- Work and Pensions Committee publishes recommendations for COP26 conference
- Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (Immunities and Privileges) Order 2021
More...
- 600 businesses call on G20 leaders to keep 1.5°C within reach
- EAC launches call for evidence on NETs
- BEIS publishes proposed CCUS frameworks for businesses
- WRAP publishes report mapping UK food system’s carbon footprint
- Europe’s industrial sector emissions cost EU society between €277–433bn in 2017
- EEB report stresses importance of reduction in natural resource extraction by EU
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- Green Finance Institute launches UK framework for Building Renovation Plans and publishes lender’s guide to green home technologies
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- IEA stresses importance of state support in hydrogen
- Company registration window for CfD allocation round four opens
- BEIS publishes green paper seeking views on regulatory framework for fusion energy
- BEIS proposes further changes to Contracts for Difference Standard T&Cs
- Ofgem responds to BEIS consultation on Design of the Energy Company Obligation
- National Grid announces start of North Sea Link operations
- Environmental enforcement and prosecutions
- DfT secures further injunction against climate activists
- Environment Agency publishes survey report on national waste crime
- Environmental information
- Council of the EU adopts position on Aarhus Regulation amendment
- Environmental liabilities, due diligence and insurance
- IAIS publishes report on impact of climate change on insurers’ investments
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- EA launches initiative to combat food and drink sector greenwashing
- Defra adds CMA code to its ‘make a green claim’ guidance
- More senior executives from global business and financial firms join TNFD
- Hazardous substances
- Defra publishes grandfathered registrations notified substances list under UK REACH
- OPSS and BEIS publish guidance on safety of cosmetic products
- ECHA publishes new guidelines assessing biocides confidentiality claims
- ECHA publishes Q&As on nanoforms of substances
- Marine
- OSPAR launches ten-year marine strategy and designates new marine protected area
- Sustainability
- Cabinet Office enforces green rules for companies bidding for contracts
- Welsh Government adopts Procurement Policy Note on carbon reduction plans
- Sustainable finance
- OECD publishes reports on climate transition, ESG investing and financial markets
- ECOFIN Council publishes conclusions on climate finance
- European Parliament set to endorse delegated regulation on technical screening criteria
- Waste
- Views sought on biobased, biodegradable and compostable plastics policy framework
- Water, flooding and drainage
- Ofwat announces winners of Water Breakthrough Challenge
- Wildlife and habitat conservation
- Defra publishes Healthy Bees Plan 2030
- Wildlife Trusts report recommends new 'Wildbelt' designation to protect land where nature can recover
- EAC publishes report reviewing UK’s footprint on global biodiversity
- Commission seeks feedback on revision of EU action plan against wildlife trafficking
- LexTalk®Environment: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes an analysis on alternative options to the EU ETS for road transport and heating buildings, information about the Chancery Lane Project’s Net Zero Toolkit and a new Practice Note containing a Q&A guide to environmental law in the EU, published as part of the Lexology Getting the Deal Through series. In addition, this week the We Mean Business Coalition urged the G20 leaders to take action to stay within the Paris Agreement, the company registration window for the Contracts for Difference allocation round four opened, the DfT secured an injunction against climate activists covering the Strategic Road Network, the Council of the European Union adopted its position on the amendment of the Aarhus Regulation and Defra published the Healthy Bees Plan 2030.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.