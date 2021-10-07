Environment weekly highlights—7 October 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes an analysis on alternative options to the EU ETS for road transport and heating buildings, information about the Chancery Lane Project’s Net Zero Toolkit and a new Practice Note containing a Q&A guide to environmental law in the EU, published as part of the Lexology Getting the Deal Through series. In addition, this week the We Mean Business Coalition urged the G20 leaders to take action to stay within the Paris Agreement, the company registration window for the Contracts for Difference allocation round four opened, the DfT secured an injunction against climate activists covering the Strategic Road Network, the Council of the European Union adopted its position on the amendment of the Aarhus Regulation and Defra published the Healthy Bees Plan 2030. or to read the full analysis.