LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Environment / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Environment weekly highlights—7 July 2022

Published on: 07 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Environment weekly highlights—7 July 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Key developments and materials
  • OEP responds to Defra’s consultation on environmental targets
  • Air emissions and climate change
  • BEIS calls for views on GGR business model and publishes response to NIC report
  • BEIS publishes report on greenhouse gas emissions estimates
  • Energy efficiency and buildings
  • SEA publishes report outlining policy gaps and steps to achieve net zero by 2050, CLC reports
  • Ofgem publishes new version of WHD scheme supplier guidance
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis on the Procurement Bill and green finance measures for UK business. In addition, this week the Energy Security Bill was introduced to Parliament, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs launched consultations on extending UK REACH submission deadlines and on managing additional fishing quota from 2023, published a paper on highly protected marine areas (HPMAs) and launched consultation on pilot HPMAs. The Office for Environmental Protection responded to Defra’s consultation on environmental targets and announced it will investigate the regulation of combined sewer overflows, the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy launched a consultation on the Subsidy Control Act 2022 and the Office for Product Safety and Standards published guidance on its enforcement policy. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealthSource of funds and wealth was a key focus of the SRA’s Preventing Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism thematic review, published in March 2018. Its findings included that:•most firms understood the distinction between

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liabilityContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury sharesA limited company may hold, or deal with, shares in itself, if certain conditions set out in the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) are met. Those shares are held in treasury and referred to as the company's treasury shares.The treasury shares regime is set out in CA 2006, ss

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)This Practice Note provides an overview of the Pre-Action Protocol for Low Value Personal Injury (Employers’ Liability and Public Liability) Claims from 31 July 2013 (the EL/PL protocol) in particular Stage 1 of the process. For guidance on Stage

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More