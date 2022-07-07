Environment weekly highlights—7 July 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis on the Procurement Bill and green finance measures for UK business. In addition, this week the Energy Security Bill was introduced to Parliament, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs launched consultations on extending UK REACH submission deadlines and on managing additional fishing quota from 2023, published a paper on highly protected marine areas (HPMAs) and launched consultation on pilot HPMAs. The Office for Environmental Protection responded to Defra’s consultation on environmental targets and announced it will investigate the regulation of combined sewer overflows, the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy launched a consultation on the Subsidy Control Act 2022 and the Office for Product Safety and Standards published guidance on its enforcement policy. or to read the full analysis.