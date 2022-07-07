- Environment weekly highlights—7 July 2022
- In this issue:
- Key developments and materials
- OEP responds to Defra’s consultation on environmental targets
- Air emissions and climate change
- BEIS calls for views on GGR business model and publishes response to NIC report
- BEIS publishes report on greenhouse gas emissions estimates
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- SEA publishes report outlining policy gaps and steps to achieve net zero by 2050, CLC reports
- Ofgem publishes new version of WHD scheme supplier guidance
More...
- Ofgem launches consultation on draft ECO4 guidance
- Ofgem publishes draft ECO4 guidance on supplier administration
- Ofgem publishes draft ECO4 guidance on NMAP
- Ofgem publishes draft guidance for local authorities on ECO4
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- Energy Security Bill introduced to Parliament
- UK opens green subsidy scheme to non-UK suppliers, ending WTO dispute with EU
- Ofgem publishes new guidance on Green Gas Levy
- Crown Estate identifies areas of search to develop floating offshore wind
- BEIS launches consultation on energy smart appliances and remote load control
- Environmental enforcement and prosecutions
- OPSS publishes guidance on enforcement policy
- Environmental taxes, reliefs and incentives
- BEIS launches consultation on Subsidy Control Act 2022
- HMRC publishes guidance on cancelling plastic packaging tax registration and updates guidance on claiming relief
- CIOT submission: Land Remediation Relief
- Northern Gas Networks Ltd v Revenue and Customs Commissioners
- Hazardous substances and chemicals
- Defra launches consultation on extending UK REACH submission deadlines
- Rationale for priority regulatory action under UK REACH for 2022–23 published
- Marine
- Defra publishes paper on HPMAs and launches consultation on pilot HPMAs
- Consultation opened on managing additional fishing quota from 2023
- Consultation responses on draft Joint Fisheries Statement published
- UK announces £150m fund to protect marine environment
- Sustainability and ESG
- The Procurement Bill—selection, exclusion, conflict of interests and debarment
- Government urged to toughen green finance measures for UK business
- BEIS announces first Critical Minerals Intelligence Centre for green technologies
- NGFS provides policy recommendations on bridging data gaps
- FCA delays consultation on sustainability disclosure requirements and investment labels
- European Parliament does not object to inclusion of gas and nuclear in Taxonomy
- Commission calls for ESAs’ input on greenwashing monitoring and supervision
- ECB announces range of steps to build climate change considerations into the Eurosystem’s monetary policy framework
- ECB responds to ESAs’ consultation on sustainability-related disclosures for STS securitisations
- ESMA publishes implementation timeline for EU sustainable finance legislation
- EBF publishes position paper on European Commission’s proposal for EU GBS
- First Innovation Fund Dashboard gives overview of EU investment in clean tech
- ISDA, IIF and GFMA submit joint response to FSB on climate-related risks
- UNEP FI launches version 3 of its Portfolio Impact Analysis Tool for Banks, and updates Impact Radar
- Waste
- Commission calls for evidence on early warning report on waste management
- Waste producer responsibility regimes
- EA publishes reports on packaging producer responsibility monitoring in 2021
- Vysocina Wind A.S. v Ceská Republika - Ministerstvo Životního Prostredí
- Water, flooding and drainage
- OEP investigates the regulation of combined sewer overflows
- Guidance issued on using FCERM carbon impacts tool
- Manchester Ship Canal Company Ltd v United Utilities Water Ltd; United Utilities Water Ltd v Manchester Ship Canal Company Ltd (Good Law Project Ltd and others intervening)
- EEA publishes report on sewage treatment in circular economy
- Wildlife, biodiversity and habitat conservation
- Defra and JNCC publish governance framework document
- Scottish Government opens consultation on land reform in a net zero nation
- Scottish Land Commission makes recommendations on natural capital and land
- LexTalk®Environment: a Lexis®Nexis community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis on the Procurement Bill and green finance measures for UK business. In addition, this week the Energy Security Bill was introduced to Parliament, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs launched consultations on extending UK REACH submission deadlines and on managing additional fishing quota from 2023, published a paper on highly protected marine areas (HPMAs) and launched consultation on pilot HPMAs. The Office for Environmental Protection responded to Defra’s consultation on environmental targets and announced it will investigate the regulation of combined sewer overflows, the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy launched a consultation on the Subsidy Control Act 2022 and the Office for Product Safety and Standards published guidance on its enforcement policy.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.