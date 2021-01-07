- Environment weekly highlights—7 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—examining the EU-UK Trade Cooperation Agreement
- Comment—EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement impact on environmental law
- Brexit Bulletin—Defra announces new chemicals regulatory framework
- IEGS paves way for the Office for Environmental Protection
- Brexit Bulletin—exchange of letters between UK and Euratom published
- Office for Nuclear Regulation takes on role of safeguards regulator post-Brexit
- Beyond Brexit—UK–Switzerland agree on Agriculture in Joint Committee decision
- Defra publishes explanation of changes to the Habitats Regulations as a result of Brexit
- Provisional fishing quota to be announced following EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement
- Brexit Bulletin—new and updated Brexit transition guidance published on IP completion day
- Brexit-related legislation
- European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020
- Agricultural Products, Food and Drink (Amendment etc) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Agricultural Products, Food and Drink (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Hazardous Substances and Packaging (Legislative Functions and Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Official Controls (Animals, Feed and Food, Plant Health Fees etc.) (Wales) (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Organic Production (Organic Indications) (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Sea Fishing (Penalty Notices and Designation) (England) (Amendment) (EU Exit) Order 2020
- Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (Commission Regulation (EC) No 865/2006) (Amendment) Regulations 2020
- Air emissions and climate change
- BEIS announces £8m in funding for six green projects across UK
- HEPI urges universities to act on climate change
- Offshore Energy targets net-zero production by 2050
- Comment—EU climate strategy to produce wave of legislation in 2021
- Commission announces new sustainable rail initiative
- Contamination and pollution
- Defra publishes information about UK sites contaminated with mercury
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- BEIS publishes streamlined energy and carbon reporting consultation outcome
- Hazardous substances
- DHSC publish guidance on submitting information to NPIS
- Waste producer responsibility regimes
- Environment Agency publishes proposed packaging producer responsibility monitoring plan for 2021
- Water, flooding and drainage
- Judgment Alert: Anglian Water Service Ltd v Environment Agency
- Wildlife and habitat conservation
- Guidance published on wild bird licences
Article summary
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes a suite of News Analysis on the new EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement and the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020, following the end of the Brexit transition period on 31 December 2020, including analysis of the impact on environmental law from Vanessa Jakovich, partner at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. This week also saw the launch of the Interim Environmental Governance Secretariat and the UK’s new independent chemicals regulatory framework, UK REACH. We have also published a new Practice Note, Waste types and controls—extractive waste/mining waste, which provides a summary of the controls around extractive/mining waste with a focus on the Mining Waste Directive 2006/21/EC.
