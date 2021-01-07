Environment weekly highlights—7 January 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes a suite of News Analysis on the new EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement and the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020, following the end of the Brexit transition period on 31 December 2020, including analysis of the impact on environmental law from Vanessa Jakovich, partner at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. This week also saw the launch of the Interim Environmental Governance Secretariat and the UK’s new independent chemicals regulatory framework, UK REACH. We have also published a new Practice Note, Waste types and controls—extractive waste/mining waste, which provides a summary of the controls around extractive/mining waste with a focus on the Mining Waste Directive 2006/21/EC. or to read the full analysis.