Environment weekly highlights—7 January 2021

Environment weekly highlights—7 January 2021
Published on: 07 January 2021
Updated on: 07 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—examining the EU-UK Trade Cooperation Agreement
  • Comment—EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement impact on environmental law
  • Brexit Bulletin—Defra announces new chemicals regulatory framework
  • IEGS paves way for the Office for Environmental Protection
  • Brexit Bulletin—exchange of letters between UK and Euratom published
  • Office for Nuclear Regulation takes on role of safeguards regulator post-Brexit
  • Beyond Brexit—UK–Switzerland agree on Agriculture in Joint Committee decision
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes a suite of News Analysis on the new EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement and the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020, following the end of the Brexit transition period on 31 December 2020, including analysis of the impact on environmental law from Vanessa Jakovich, partner at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. This week also saw the launch of the Interim Environmental Governance Secretariat and the UK’s new independent chemicals regulatory framework, UK REACH. We have also published a new Practice Note, Waste types and controls—extractive waste/mining waste, which provides a summary of the controls around extractive/mining waste with a focus on the Mining Waste Directive 2006/21/EC. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

