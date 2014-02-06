Environment weekly highlights—7 February 2014

Weekly round-up of news and analysis in environmental law in England and Wales. This week’s highlights cover (1) Planning; (2) Hazardous substances; (3) Energy; (4) Energy efficiency; (5) Water; (6) Health and Safety; (7) Climate change; (8) Biodiversity; and (9) New content.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Criminal offences are generally divided into two categories: •conduct crimes, and •result crimesA conduct crime is a crime where only the forbidden conduct needs to be proved. For example, an accused is guilty of dangerous driving if they drove a motor vehicle dangerously on a road or other public
BREXIT: UK is leaving EU on Exit Day (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on the impact of Brexit on e-money requirements, see Practice Note: Impact of Brexit: Payment services and electronic money directives—quick
An ad hoc arbitration is any arbitration in which the parties have not selected an institution to administer the arbitration. This offers parties flexibility as to the conduct of the arbitration, but less external support for the process. It can be quicker than institutional arbitration but not if
Millett LJ subdivided types of constructive trust into two categories, distinguishing between:•the constructive trust proper, where equity intervenes to prevent the legal owner from unconscionably denying the beneficial interest of another (known as the institutional constructive trust)•the
0330 161 1234
To view our latest legal guidance content,sign-in to Lexis®PSL or register for a free trial.