- Environment weekly highlights—6 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—Ratified EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement published in the Official Journal
- Agreement between the government of the UK of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the EURATOM for co-operation on safe and peaceful uses of nuclear energy published in Official Journal
- Climate and Energy (Revocation) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- Communication from the Commission on its assessment of UK's application to accede to the 2007 Lugano Convention published in Official Journal
- Air emissions and climate change
- Defra publishes 2020 data on air pollutant concentrations in the UK
- Defra begins phasing out coal and wet wood sales to cut harmful pollution
- Recent climate targets decrease projected global temperature increase
- Commission considers polluting potential of coal-fired power stations in Europe
- Alok Sharma delivers speech on future of zero emissions for road transport
- Bill to tackle emissions from planes and illegal drone use receives royal asset
- IEA releases Global EV Outlook 2021 reporting growth in EV use
- Contamination and pollution
- Environment Agency publishes guidance on using MCERTS for soil testing
- Environmental enforcement and prosecutions
- Europol releases statistics from 30 Days at Sea operation to tackle pollution
- Environment (Regulation) Bill
- Energy efficiency of products
- Government publishes guidance on designated standards for televisions
- Environmental information
- Friends of the Irish Environment Ltd v Commissioner for Environmental Information
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- CLG launches Business Group Alliance to improve sustainability in business
- Industry bodies publish joint letter to Commission on sustainable corporate governance
- Sustainable development
- UKGBC advises on incorporation of nature-based solutions in building projects
- Sustainable finance
- Comment—bioenergy gives EU a headache on climate-finance rules but shouldn’t prove fatal
- Inquiry launched into government’s approach to climate change and pensions
- FCA publishes article on banking, climate and competition
- EIB report evaluates climate awareness bonds
- WFE report sets out action plan for derivatives exchanges to improve sustainability practices
- Water, flooding and drainage
- COP26 President Alok Sharma speaks at launch of AAC’s water tracker
- Wildlife and habitat conservation
- Defra publishes guidance on applying for a licence to burn on protected sites
- Commission seeks to update legislation on biotechnologies after new NGT report
Article summary
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis on the European Commission’s approach to including bioenergy as a ‘green’ investment in its green finance taxonomy, and our digest of the CJEU’s decision in Friends of the Irish Environment Ltd v Commissioner for Environmental Information regarding access to environmental information in court files in closed cases. In addition this week the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation was published in the Official Journal of the European Union following full ratification by the EU, restrictions on the sales of coal, wet wood and manufactured solid fuels for home burning have come into force, and the Work and Pensions Committee has launched an inquiry into the government’s approach to the role of pension schemes in meeting the UK’s emission reduction targets.
