Legal News

Environment weekly highlights—6 May 2021

Environment weekly highlights—6 May 2021
Published on: 06 May 2021
Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis on the European Commission’s approach to including bioenergy as a ‘green’ investment in its green finance taxonomy, and our digest of the CJEU’s decision in Friends of the Irish Environment Ltd v Commissioner for Environmental Information regarding access to environmental information in court files in closed cases. In addition this week the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation was published in the Official Journal of the European Union following full ratification by the EU, restrictions on the sales of coal, wet wood and manufactured solid fuels for home burning have come into force, and the Work and Pensions Committee has launched an inquiry into the government’s approach to the role of pension schemes in meeting the UK’s emission reduction targets. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

