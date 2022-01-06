Environment weekly highlights—6 January 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes developments from the date of our last highlights on 16 December, including the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy’s (BEIS) recently launched consultation on the potential reforms proposed for a future Climate Change Agreement (CCA) scheme, the Greenhouse Gas Emissions Trading Scheme (Amendment) Order 2021 has been published and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published policy statements PS21/23, Enhancing climate-related disclosures by standard listed companies and PS21/24, Enhancing climate-related disclosures by asset managers, life insurers and FCA-regulated pension providers. We have also published four new practice notes on UK ETS. or to read the full analysis.