Environment weekly highlights—6 January 2022

Published on: 06 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Air emissions and climate change
  • BEIS launches consultation on future Climate Change Agreements scheme
  • DfT publishes update on electric vehicle smart charging consultation
  • Electric Vehicles (Smart Charge Points) Regulations 2021
  • Building Regulations etc (Amendment) (England) (No 2) Regulations 2021
  • UK ETS Cost Containment Mechanism triggered
  • Greenhouse Gas Emissions Trading Scheme (Amendment) Order 2021
  • New data confirms London’s air quality is improving
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes developments from the date of our last highlights on 16 December, including the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy’s (BEIS) recently launched consultation on the potential reforms proposed for a future Climate Change Agreement (CCA) scheme, the Greenhouse Gas Emissions Trading Scheme (Amendment) Order 2021 has been published and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published policy statements PS21/23, Enhancing climate-related disclosures by standard listed companies and PS21/24, Enhancing climate-related disclosures by asset managers, life insurers and FCA-regulated pension providers. We have also published four new practice notes on UK ETS. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

