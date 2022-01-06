- Environment weekly highlights—6 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Air emissions and climate change
- BEIS launches consultation on future Climate Change Agreements scheme
- DfT publishes update on electric vehicle smart charging consultation
- Electric Vehicles (Smart Charge Points) Regulations 2021
- Building Regulations etc (Amendment) (England) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- UK ETS Cost Containment Mechanism triggered
- Greenhouse Gas Emissions Trading Scheme (Amendment) Order 2021
- New data confirms London’s air quality is improving
- Renewable Transport Fuel Obligations (Amendment) Order 2021
- Commission opens consultation on revised emissions standards for heavy duty vehicles
- NZAOA publishes its review of 2021 and vision for 2022
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- Welsh Government seeks views on Warm Homes Programme
- Building Regulations etc (Amendment) (England) Regulations 2021
- Energy efficiency of products
- OPSS and BEIS publish guidance on washing machines and washer dryers
- Commission recommends use of environmental footprint methods
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- BEIS responds to Standard Assessment Procedure consultation
- BEIS announces Streams 1 and 2 of Heat Pump Ready programme now open to apply
- BEIS launched consultation on recovering costs of heat networks regulation
- BEIS call for evidence on options for hydrogen-ready industrial boiler equipment
- EA publishes research on environmental quality baselines and groundwater
- Views sought on climate compatibility checkpoint for new oil and gas licensing
- European Commission adopts new methodology rules for renewable cooling
- Environmental permits and consents
- EA to implement proposals to amend and apply EPR 2016 charges
- New form published for varying bespoke radioactive substances activity permit
- Guidance published on hydrological information required for water licences
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- Government rejects calls for climate investment reporting minister
- TPR warns of fines over climate reporting
- FCA publishes PS21/23, Enhancing climate-related disclosures by standard listed companies and PS21/24, Enhancing climate-related disclosures by asset managers, life insurers and FCA-regulated pension providers
- FCA publishes Primary Market Technical Note on disclosures in relation to ESG matters
- TPR publishes guidance on climate-related risks and opportunities
- EESC publishes opinion on the proposal regarding corporate sustainability reporting
- Environmental taxes, reliefs and incentives
- Landfill Disposals Tax (Tax Rates) (Wales) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Hazardous substances
- BEIS publishes Provisional Common Framework on radioactive substances
- Marine
- Defra publishes the consultation outcome on the economic link licence condition
- Summary of responses to consultation on MPAs compensation guidance published
- UK and Norway agree fisheries access and quotas for 2022
- Defra announces UK-EU agreement on 2022 fishing opportunities
- Government publishes fishing opportunities determination for 2022
- Defra announces £100m UK Seafood Fund
- Sea Fisheries (Amendment etc) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Scottish Government seeks comment on updated Marine Litter Strategy
- Commission announces marine strategy conference
- Sustainable finance
- Nuclear, gas projects marked as green investment under draft EU taxonomy rules
- Commission begins consultations on Taxonomy Complementary Delegated Act amends
- EESC publishes opinion on ‘Directing finance towards the European Green Deal’ Sustainable Finance Package
- ICMA raises concerns about amendments to the proposed Regulation on European green bonds
- ICMA publishes response to IPSF Common Ground Taxonomy Consultation
- Waste
- Record keeping and accounts for Plastic Packaging Tax
- Scottish Government calls for evidence on incineration in waste hierarchy review
- Waste producer responsibility
- EA publishes plan for monitoring packaging producer responsibility in 2022
- Water, flooding and drainage
- TCPA publishes guidance on planning system and flood risk
- Commission publishes new guidance on river restoration
- Wildlife, biodiversity and habitat conservation
- Defra publishes policy paper on Biodiverse Landscapes Fund
- UN report recommends improvements to UK’s wildlife and forest crime policy-making
- NAO reviews government’s tree–planting programme
- Official Controls (Extension of Transitional Periods) (England and Wales) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Scottish Government announces network of ‘Wee Forests’
- European Commission suspends trade in raw ivory
Article summary
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes developments from the date of our last highlights on 16 December, including the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy’s (BEIS) recently launched consultation on the potential reforms proposed for a future Climate Change Agreement (CCA) scheme, the Greenhouse Gas Emissions Trading Scheme (Amendment) Order 2021 has been published and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published policy statements PS21/23, Enhancing climate-related disclosures by standard listed companies and PS21/24, Enhancing climate-related disclosures by asset managers, life insurers and FCA-regulated pension providers. We have also published four new practice notes on UK ETS.
