- Environment weekly highlights—5 August 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Defra publishes EU and UK's agreement on interim fishing quota transfers
- Air emissions and climate change
- Path to COP26—Net Zero Disputes—key risks
- BEIS consults on amending Greenhouse Gas Emissions Trading Scheme Order 2020
- BEIS launches consultations into proposals for CCUS
- Culture's role in aiding the climate crisis a key focus at G20 Culture Meeting
- NIC urges government to commit to greenhouse gas removal technologies
- BEIS publishes Industry of Future Programme notice
- MHCLG launches collective guidance for local governments on environmental issues
- Lloyd's of London launches plan to accelerate transition to net zero
- European Commission issues guidance on climate-proofing infrastructure projects
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- New figures show increase in energy efficient homes in England and Wales
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- BEIS opens consultation on building first AMR demonstrator
- EA publishes responses to HRP1000 nuclear reactor Generic Design Assessment consultation
- Environmental disputes and proceedings
- Legal challenge over UK oil and gas tax breaks accepted for court hearing
- Hazardous substances
- First authorisation granted under UK REACH Regulations
- Sustainable finance
- Commission call for feedback on technical screening criteria for the EU taxonomy
- Delegated Directive (EU) 2021/1270 of 21 April 2021 as regards the sustainability risks and sustainability factors to be taken into account for UCITS published in the Official Journal
- Delegated Regulation (EU) 2021/1255 relating to the sustainability risks and sustainability factors to be taken into account by AIFMs published in the Official Journal
- Delegated Regulation (EU) 2021/1256 as regards the integration of sustainability risks in the governance of insurance and reinsurance undertakings published in the Official Journal
- Delegated Regulation 2021/1257 as regards the integration of sustainability factors into insurance product oversight and governance requirements pursuant to the IDD published in the Official Journal
- Water, flooding and drainage
- Government acts to cut cost of flood insurance premiums
- Government announces over £860m to protect locals from flood risk and publishes policy review on building in flood risk areas and update on flood and coastal risk commitments
- Defra provides update on surface water management action plan
- SEPA seeks views on flood risk action in Scotland
- Wildlife and habitat conservation
- Government boosts funding for farmers to tackle water pollution
- NE launches scheme to protect newts and promote sustainable development
Article summary
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes a new analysis in the path to COP26 series which discusses the key risks in net zero disputes, as well as analysis on the challenge brought by environmental campaigners regarding UK tax breaks for oil and gas companies operating in the North Sea and a series of developments relating to flooding. In addition, this week Defra published an agreement between the UK and the EU on interim fishing quota transfers, MHCLG’s figures showed an increase in energy efficient homes in England and Wales between June 2020 and June 2021, BEIS launched a consultation on amending the Greenhouse Gas Emissions Trading Scheme Order 2020 and opened two consultations on carbon capture, usage, and storage (CCUS), and the first authorisation under UK REACH was granted.
