Environment weekly highlights—5 August 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes a new analysis in the path to COP26 series which discusses the key risks in net zero disputes, as well as analysis on the challenge brought by environmental campaigners regarding UK tax breaks for oil and gas companies operating in the North Sea and a series of developments relating to flooding. In addition, this week Defra published an agreement between the UK and the EU on interim fishing quota transfers, MHCLG’s figures showed an increase in energy efficient homes in England and Wales between June 2020 and June 2021, BEIS launched a consultation on amending the Greenhouse Gas Emissions Trading Scheme Order 2020 and opened two consultations on carbon capture, usage, and storage (CCUS), and the first authorisation under UK REACH was granted. or to read the full analysis.