Environment weekly highlights—4 November 2021

Published on: 04 November 2021
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes our coverage of the first few days of COP26, during which the Glasgow Leaders’ Declaration of Forest and Land Use, which aims to halt and reverse deforestation and land degradation by 2030, was signed, the EU-US Global Methane Pledge was formally launched, the Clean Green Initiative and the Breakthrough Agenda were announced, and the Chancellor of the Exchequer set out UK’s plans to become the world’s first net zero-aligned financial centre. We also published an analysis on the European Commission’s Q&As on the regulation on sustainability-related disclosures in the financial services sector. In addition, this week the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy published the consultation outcome on mandatory climate–related financial disclosures for large private companies, publicly quoted companies and limited liability partnerships and published the draft Companies (Strategic Report) (Climate-related Financial Disclosure) Regulations 2021, which are due to enter into force on 6 April 2022. Also this week, the Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee (HCLGC) has published a report on the net zero and the implication for local authorities and central government, the Greening Government Commitments Annual Report for April 2019–March 2020 was published, the International Methane Emissions Observatory was launched and the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities published the revised flood recovery framework guidance for local authorities in England. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

