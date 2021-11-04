- Environment weekly highlights—4 November 2021
- In this issue:
- COP26
- Daily COP26 coverage
- NGFS Glasgow Declaration outlines members’ plans to ‘deepen, expand and strengthen’ sustainability efforts
- EBA reaffirms its commitment to support green finance and publishes EBA BSG statement on Sustainable Finance for COP26
- ECB publishes pledge on climate change action
- IAIS publishes statement ahead of COP26
- Air emissions and climate change
- Defra publishes Greening Government Commitments Annual Report
- HCLGC publishes report on net zero for local government
- Welsh government says a decade of action is needed to tackle climate crisis
- FCA, PRA and TPR publish climate change adaptation reports
- Commission publishes initiative on social and labour aspects of climate neutrality
- European Commission publishes 'from ambition to action' factsheet
- EEA publishes briefing on social challenges of low-carbon energy policies
- Commission publishes 2020 report on forest fires
- International Methane Emissions Observatory launched
- Global carbon budget allocations for 12 main industries published
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- BEIS publishes its response to DRHI consultation
- Ofgem launches consultation on proposed administration of ECO4
- Ofgem publishes decision on NDRHI and RTFO consultation
- Additional £150m announced for carbon reduction in Welsh social homes
- All new Welsh schools and colleges to be net zero carbon from 1 January 2022
- WGBC urges EU to prioritise decarbonising the built environment
- Environmental liabilities, due diligence and insurance
- Lloyd's of London joins Net-Zero Insurance Alliance
- EIOPA to publish EU-wide dashboard on natural catastrophe insurance protection gaps
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- Nuclear Energy (Financing) Bill
- NG ESO publishes guidance of pre–application activities for CfD AR4
- OECD and IEA stress need to accelerate clean energy transitions
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- BEIS publishes consultation outcome on mandatory climate–related financial disclosures
- FRC Lab publishes report in preparation for mandatory TCFD reporting
- FCA issues ESG strategy and seeks views on sustainability disclosure requirements and investment labels
- CFA Institute publishes disclosure standards for investment products
- IOSCO asset management report makes sustainability recommendations
- Net-Zero Banking Alliance says over 90 banks have committed to decarbonisation targets
- SBAI publishes toolkit for ESG implementation in alternative assets
- IFRS Foundation announces International Sustainability Standards Board and prototype disclosure requirements
- Hazardous substances
- Commission seeks views on its adoption to update concentration limits for POPs
- Commission adopts proposal seeking to eliminate POPs in waste
- Marine
- Defra publishes marine plans in England progress report
- Sustainable development
- Commission publishes ‘Info Kit for Cities’ relating to the climate-neutral mission
- European Commission and US begin Global Arrangement negotiations
- G20 issues Leaders’ Declaration following Rome summit
- FIDIC announce three-year sustainability agreement with WWF
- Sustainable finance
- The European Commission’s Q&As on the regulation on sustainability-related disclosures in the financial services sector (SFDR)
- EIB stops lending to polluting companies
- European Commission publishes paper on green budgeting
- ICMA warns of unintended negative consequences of EU Taxonomy Regulation Article 8 on green bond market
- Water, flooding and drainage
- DLUHC publishes revised flood recovery framework
- EA publishes supporting guidance on funding partnerships for FCERM projects
- Commission launches consultation on Bathing Water Directive
- Wildlife, biodiversity and habitat conservation
- Trees Call to Action Fund launched to expand woodlands and protect trees
- Defra publishes UK Biodiversity Indicators 2021 revised
- Parliamentary Committee set to scrutinise proposed ban on hunting trophy imports
- Journal articles
Article summary
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes our coverage of the first few days of COP26, during which the Glasgow Leaders’ Declaration of Forest and Land Use, which aims to halt and reverse deforestation and land degradation by 2030, was signed, the EU-US Global Methane Pledge was formally launched, the Clean Green Initiative and the Breakthrough Agenda were announced, and the Chancellor of the Exchequer set out UK’s plans to become the world’s first net zero-aligned financial centre. We also published an analysis on the European Commission’s Q&As on the regulation on sustainability-related disclosures in the financial services sector. In addition, this week the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy published the consultation outcome on mandatory climate–related financial disclosures for large private companies, publicly quoted companies and limited liability partnerships and published the draft Companies (Strategic Report) (Climate-related Financial Disclosure) Regulations 2021, which are due to enter into force on 6 April 2022. Also this week, the Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee (HCLGC) has published a report on the net zero and the implication for local authorities and central government, the Greening Government Commitments Annual Report for April 2019–March 2020 was published, the International Methane Emissions Observatory was launched and the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities published the revised flood recovery framework guidance for local authorities in England.
