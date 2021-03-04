- Environment weekly highlights—4 March 2021
- In this issue:
- Key developments and materials
- Spring Budget 2021—'Build Back Better'
- Spring Budget 2021—key environment announcements
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—ESC reports on EU policy areas of UK significance including methane strategy, IP action plan, environment action programme and smart mobility strategy
- Beyond Brexit—Trade and Agriculture Commission publishes final advisory report
- Brexit Bulletin—provisional application extended as Council requests European Parliament’s consent to conclude the TCA
- Moving F gas and ODS between Great Britain and Northern Ireland—post-Brexit transition guidance from Defra
- Fertilisers and Ammonium Nitrate Material (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- Nuclear Safeguards (Fissionable Material and Relevant International Agreements) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Air emissions and climate change
- First auction of new UK emissions trading scheme to commence on 19 May 2021
- DfT announces launch of new eco-friendly E10 petrol in September 2021
- DfT introduces legislation to stop airlines operating carbon–inefficient flights
- EU opens State aid investigation into compensation for lignite power plants closure
- EU Parliament publishes report into carbon border levy
- UNFCC releases initial synthesis report on Nationally Determined Contributions
- IEA releases assessment of rebounding global carbon emissions
- Carbon Accounting (Provision for 2019) Regulations 2021
- Greenhouse Gas Emissions (Kyoto Protocol Registry) Regulations 2021
- Motor Fuel (Composition and Content) and the Biofuel (Labelling) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- BEIS launches consultation on changes to the Renewable Heat Incentive scheme
- Welsh Government clarifies standards for meeting nearly zero energy requirement
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- Oil industry must prepare for future without oil, CEOs say
- BEIS releases guidance on funding for floating offshore wind, bioenergy and energy storage and flexibility
- Drax abandons plans to install new gas turbines in North Yorkshire
- Environmental assessment
- Development consent for Norfolk Vanguard offshore wind farm quashed on failure to consider cumulative impacts (Pearce v BEIS)
- Environmental enforcement and prosecutions
- Interim Office for Environmental Protection to be launched in July 2021
- UN toolkit to appraise UK wildlife and forest crime legislation and enforcement
- Hazardous substances
- HSE to form RISEP to provide scientific and technical expertise for UK REACH
- ECHA updates guidance on CLP Regulation
- Prohibited substances of the Persistent Organic Pollutants Regulation list updated
- Sustainable finance
- EBA consults on draft ITS on Pillar 3 disclosures of ESG risks under EU CRR
- ESAs issue recommendations on the application of the Regulation on sustainability-related disclosures
- ESAs publish advice to European Commission on disclosure of environmentally sustainable activities under EU Taxonomy Regulation
- DWP makes statement on pensions update and Pensions Schemes Act
- UNEP publishes seminal guidance on how to finance a sustainable ocean recovery
- Water, flooding and drainage
- EA assesses impact of climate change on asset deterioration
- Public Accounts Committee press for flood insurance reforms
- Pigot v Environment Agency
- Wildlife and habitat conservation
- Direct Payments to Farmers (Reductions and Simplifications) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes our coverage of the key announcements in the 2021 Spring Budget of relevance to environmental lawyers. In addition, BEIS has this week launched the Net Zero Innovation Portfolio funding program for low-carbon projects, the first auction date for the UK ETS has been provisionally confirmed, Defra has announced the launch of an Interim Office for Environmental Protection from July 2021 and the UNFCC has published an initial synthesis report on convention party NDCs. We have also this week published a News Analysis on the Public Accounts Committee’s report on the cost of flood insurance and a new Practice Note on climate change and sustainability issues facing the financial sector.
