Environment weekly highlights—4 March 2021

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes our coverage of the key announcements in the 2021 Spring Budget of relevance to environmental lawyers. In addition, BEIS has this week launched the Net Zero Innovation Portfolio funding program for low-carbon projects, the first auction date for the UK ETS has been provisionally confirmed, Defra has announced the launch of an Interim Office for Environmental Protection from July 2021 and the UNFCC has published an initial synthesis report on convention party NDCs. We have also this week published a News Analysis on the Public Accounts Committee’s report on the cost of flood insurance and a new Practice Note on climate change and sustainability issues facing the financial sector. or to read the full analysis.