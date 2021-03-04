Sign-in Help
Environment weekly highlights—4 March 2021

Environment weekly highlights—4 March 2021
Published on: 04 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Spring Budget 2021—'Build Back Better'
  • Spring Budget 2021—key environment announcements
  • Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—ESC reports on EU policy areas of UK significance including methane strategy, IP action plan, environment action programme and smart mobility strategy
  • Beyond Brexit—Trade and Agriculture Commission publishes final advisory report
  • Brexit Bulletin—provisional application extended as Council requests European Parliament’s consent to conclude the TCA
  • Moving F gas and ODS between Great Britain and Northern Ireland—post-Brexit transition guidance from Defra
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes our coverage of the key announcements in the 2021 Spring Budget of relevance to environmental lawyers. In addition, BEIS has this week launched the Net Zero Innovation Portfolio funding program for low-carbon projects, the first auction date for the UK ETS has been provisionally confirmed, Defra has announced the launch of an Interim Office for Environmental Protection from July 2021 and the UNFCC has published an initial synthesis report on convention party NDCs. We have also this week published a News Analysis on the Public Accounts Committee’s report on the cost of flood insurance and a new Practice Note on climate change and sustainability issues facing the financial sector. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

