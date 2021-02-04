Environment weekly highlights—4 February 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis of what the growing focus on ESG issues means for the insurance industry, and of the European General Court’s decision in ClientEarth v EIB regarding the financing of a biomass power plant in Spain. In addition, this week HM Treasury announced the UK became a signatory to the Joint Statement on the International Platform on Sustainable Finance and published the Dasgupta Review final report on the economics of biodiversity, which ‘calls for changes in how we think, act and measure economic success’ to protect the natural world. We also include the Public Accounts Committee’s report on government progress on improving the natural environment since 2011 and Defra’s consultation on improving the Flood Re scheme. or to read the full analysis.