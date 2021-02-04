Sign-in Help
Environment weekly highlights—4 February 2021

Published on: 04 February 2021
Updated on: 04 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Comment—government consults on bespoke UK-wide subsidy control regime
  • EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement—human rights
  • Key developments and materials
  • Public Accounts Committee criticises government’s slow progress on environment
  • Natural Resources Wales launches SoNaRR2020 on a sustainable future for Wales
  • Scottish Government sets out 2021–22 budget support for green transformation
  • Air emissions and climate change
Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis of what the growing focus on ESG issues means for the insurance industry, and of the European General Court’s decision in ClientEarth v EIB regarding the financing of a biomass power plant in Spain. In addition, this week HM Treasury announced the UK became a signatory to the Joint Statement on the International Platform on Sustainable Finance and published the Dasgupta Review final report on the economics of biodiversity, which ‘calls for changes in how we think, act and measure economic success’ to protect the natural world. We also include the Public Accounts Committee’s report on government progress on improving the natural environment since 2011 and Defra’s consultation on improving the Flood Re scheme. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

