- Environment weekly highlights—4 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Comment—government consults on bespoke UK-wide subsidy control regime
- EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement—human rights
- Key developments and materials
- Public Accounts Committee criticises government’s slow progress on environment
- Natural Resources Wales launches SoNaRR2020 on a sustainable future for Wales
- Scottish Government sets out 2021–22 budget support for green transformation
- Air emissions and climate change
More...
- BEIS publishes UK greenhouse gas emissions statistics going back to 1990
- Government announces grant for green aviation revolution
- Industry leaders welcome launch of Race to Zero Breakthroughs campaign
- Environmental disputes and proceedings
- ClientEarth v European Investment Bank
- Oil spill found not to be a continuing nuisance (Jalla v Shell International Trading and Shipping Co)
- Environmental permits and consents
- EA publishes outcome of consultation on new standard rules for biowaste treatment
- Environmental reporting, management and sustainable business
- CMA details how to balance competition law and sustainability agreements
- Global authorities find 40% of online green claims could be misleading consumers
- Marine
- MMO launches consultation on proposals to manage activity in England’s MPAs
- Sustainable development
- Housing Secretary unveils several new design and planning initiatives
- Sustainable finance
- ESMA calls for regulation of ESG ratings and assessment tools
- Green Finance—UK joins the International Platform on Sustainable Finance
- BoE holds events as part of its climate change mitigation programme
- TPR ‘concerned’ with lack of climate change strategies in DC schemes
- ICSWG publishes guide for assessing consultants’ climate competency
- What the growing focus on ESG means for insurers
- Waste producer responsibility regimes
- Defra concludes consultation on WEEE compliance fee 2020
- Water, flooding and drainage
- Defra seeks views on improvements to flood resilience measures
- Wildlife and habitat conservation
- HM Treasury publishes Dasgupta Review’s final report on the economics of biodiversity
- Defra announces new rules to protect England’s ‘national rainforests’
- Wildlife Trusts announces legal action against government’s use of neonicotinoid
- UK launches new initiative to protect rainforests from further destruction
- European Commission publishes draft measures to ban EU trade in ivory
- European Commission seeks views on new EU Soil Strategy
- LexTalk®Environment: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis of what the growing focus on ESG issues means for the insurance industry, and of the European General Court’s decision in ClientEarth v EIB regarding the financing of a biomass power plant in Spain. In addition, this week HM Treasury announced the UK became a signatory to the Joint Statement on the International Platform on Sustainable Finance and published the Dasgupta Review final report on the economics of biodiversity, which ‘calls for changes in how we think, act and measure economic success’ to protect the natural world. We also include the Public Accounts Committee’s report on government progress on improving the natural environment since 2011 and Defra’s consultation on improving the Flood Re scheme.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.