- Environment weekly highlights—31 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Air emissions and climate change
- EU carbon border levy may apply to all exporters, except in extreme cases, lead lawmaker states
- Defra seeks views on measures to tackle air pollution
- Government publishes EV strategy and automotive roadmap to decarbonise road transport
- Views sought on setting specific date to end sale of new non-zero emission buses
- BEIS publishes guidance on applying for Phase 1 of V2X Innovation Programme
- Guidance issued on WGS for charities and small accommodation businesses
- UK ETS Authority seeks views on developing UK ETS
- Research published on impact of carbon pricing policies on UK aviation sector
- EAC questions contribution of NETs to achieving net zero
- BEIS announces record levels of funding for green technology
- Public workshops launched on development of third National Adaptation Programme
- R (on the application of Friends of the Earth Ltd) v Secretary of State for International Trade / Export Credits Guarantee Department (UK Export Finance) (UKEF)
- Council adopts position aiming at accelerating green transition
- ESMA publishes final report on the EU carbon market
- Brexit
- Committee on Fisheries establishes Working Group
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- Responses to call for evidence on Combined Heat and Power policy published
- Appeals submission window for CfD AR4 open until 1 April 2022
- Response published to consultation on proposed amendments to CfD Regulations
- BEIS opens consultation on removing certain FiT and CfD scheme cost exemptions
- Guidance published on applying for Phase 9 of Energy Entrepreneurs Fund
- EU starts consultations at the WTO with UK over Contracts for Difference scheme
- EU and Japan discuss close cooperation on energy issues
- Environmental permits and consents
- EA seeks views on revoking or reducing ten water abstraction licences
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- Lloyd’s embeds ESG criteria in new investment platform
- UNEP FI discusses work to implement policy options highlighted in ‘A Legal Framework for Impact’
- IFRS Foundation and Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) to collaborate on sustainability disclosures
- LSTA, ACC and PRI announce joint development of harmonised ESG reporting tool
- Environmental taxes, reliefs and incentives
- Bidding for Scottish Green Freeports starts
- Views sought on proposed Regulations to clarify meaning of SSoI and SSoPI
- Third business rates information letter for 2022 published
- Value Added Tax (Installation of Energy-Saving Materials) Order 2022
- Updated HMRC guidance on Plastic Packaging Tax
- Hazardous substances
- Guidance issued on joint registrations and data sharing under UK REACH
- COP4 closes with nine decisions on mercury adopted
- New guide on labelling and reporting rules for microplastics published
- Marine
- Plymouth Sound and Solent Maritime SACs see 3.5 hectares of seagrass planted
- Sustainability
- The green collective—European Commission clarifies whether (and how) competitors are allowed to work together on sustainability
- Net Zero Industry Wales established to support industry decarbonisation
- Commission presents four proposals as part of Circular Economy Action Plan
- Sustainable finance
- UK Finance publishes report on policy and regulatory initiatives on green mortgages
- NGFS issues statement on nature-related financial risks
- ESAs update their joint supervisory statement on the application of the EU SFDR
- Platform on Sustainable Finance publishes reports on EU taxonomy environmental objectives and sustainable transition
- Waste
- Significant international developments in the drive to tackle plastic pollution
- Waste producer responsibility regimes
- Extended Producer Responsibility scheme to be introduced from 2024
- Consultation launched on reforms to improve functioning of PRNs and PERNs
- Water, flooding and drainage
- EA announces £36m Coastal Transition Accelerator Programme
- Updated strategic policy statement for Ofwat laid before Parliament
- Flood Reinsurance (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- Wildlife, biodiversity and habitat conservation
- Raft of guidance published on Sustainable Farming Incentive
- Defra supports industry scheme to reduce ammonia emissions from urea fertilisers
- Defra issues statutory guidance for EA on applying farming rules for water
- SBSTTA 24, SBI 3 and WG2020–3 sessions resume ahead of COP-15
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis on the plastic pollution resolution endorsed during the UN Environmental Assembly, the application of the EU carbon border levy, clarification by the European Commission as to whether (and how) competitors are allowed to work together on sustainability and Lloyd’s of London’s new investment platform which lists funds that have pre-programmed ESG criteria. In addition, this week the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) has launched two consultations on proposals intended to make it easier for local authorities to tackle air pollution, the Department for Transport published an electric vehicle strategy and an automotive roadmap to decarbonise road transport, a consultation has been opened on proposals to develop the UK Emissions Trading Scheme (UK ETS), the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs confirmed that the Extended Producer Responsibility scheme will be introduced from 2024, the European Commission presented four new proposals as part of the Circular Economy Action Plan and nine decisions on mercury were adopted during the Fourth Meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Minamata Convention on Mercury (COP4).
