Environment weekly highlights—31 March 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis on the plastic pollution resolution endorsed during the UN Environmental Assembly, the application of the EU carbon border levy, clarification by the European Commission as to whether (and how) competitors are allowed to work together on sustainability and Lloyd’s of London’s new investment platform which lists funds that have pre-programmed ESG criteria. In addition, this week the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) has launched two consultations on proposals intended to make it easier for local authorities to tackle air pollution, the Department for Transport published an electric vehicle strategy and an automotive roadmap to decarbonise road transport, a consultation has been opened on proposals to develop the UK Emissions Trading Scheme (UK ETS), the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs confirmed that the Extended Producer Responsibility scheme will be introduced from 2024, the European Commission presented four new proposals as part of the Circular Economy Action Plan and nine decisions on mercury were adopted during the Fourth Meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Minamata Convention on Mercury (COP4). or to read the full analysis.