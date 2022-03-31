LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Environment weekly highlights—31 March 2022

Published on: 31 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Environment weekly highlights—31 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Air emissions and climate change
  • EU carbon border levy may apply to all exporters, except in extreme cases, lead lawmaker states
  • Defra seeks views on measures to tackle air pollution
  • Government publishes EV strategy and automotive roadmap to decarbonise road transport
  • Views sought on setting specific date to end sale of new non-zero emission buses
  • BEIS publishes guidance on applying for Phase 1 of V2X Innovation Programme
  • Guidance issued on WGS for charities and small accommodation businesses
  • UK ETS Authority seeks views on developing UK ETS
    More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis on the plastic pollution resolution endorsed during the UN Environmental Assembly, the application of the EU carbon border levy, clarification by the European Commission as to whether (and how) competitors are allowed to work together on sustainability and Lloyd’s of London’s new investment platform which lists funds that have pre-programmed ESG criteria. In addition, this week the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) has launched two consultations on proposals intended to make it easier for local authorities to tackle air pollution, the Department for Transport published an electric vehicle strategy and an automotive roadmap to decarbonise road transport, a consultation has been opened on proposals to develop the UK Emissions Trading Scheme (UK ETS), the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs confirmed that the Extended Producer Responsibility scheme will be introduced from 2024, the European Commission presented four new proposals as part of the Circular Economy Action Plan and nine decisions on mercury were adopted during the Fourth Meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Minamata Convention on Mercury (COP4). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

