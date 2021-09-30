- Environment weekly highlights—30 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Defra publishes outcome of EU fishing licence applications
- Air emissions and climate change
- EAC launches new inquiry into CBAMs
- UK government releases International Climate Finance results
- DfT launches regulatory review on innovation in the transport sector
- DfT publishes rural transport strategy consultation summary of responses
- Office for Zero Emission Vehicles launches Rapid Charging Fund
- BEIS opens applications for phase one of its Red Diesel Replacement Competition
- MOD publishes air defence and offshore wind strategies to reach net zero
- BEIS publishes study into feasibility of space-based solar power
- Teesworks Greener Freeport project receives £175,000 in funding
- Commission seeks views on revision of the Ambient Air Quality Directives
- CPC network issues statement calling on Volkswagen to compensate consumers
- UN Group calls for increased carbon removal from atmosphere to meet targets
- Contamination and pollution
- EEA publishes report on the impact of pollution to water bodies
- OPRCED outlines changes made to OPEP
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- OGA launches £1m competition on decarbonisation of offshore oil and gas
- BEIS launches consultation on proposals for new offshore transmission regime
- BEIS opens consultation into decarbonisation of heat and power policy
- BEIS publishes 2022–23 Renewables Obligation level calculations
- Committee approves new rules for selecting energy projects of common interest
- Commission makes recommendation on the 'energy efficiency first' principle
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- Construction leaders urge EU to decarbonise built environment
- Environmental enforcement and prosecutions
- Environment Agency closes down North East fire risk waste site
- Environment Agency seizes vehicles as part of 'Operation Clean Sweep'
- Environmental disputes and proceedings
- Environment Agency breached positive obligation to secure emissions reduction (R (on the application of Richards) v Environment Agency)
- Environmental permits and consents
- Defra seeks views on moving water abstraction to EPR 2016 regime
- Views sought on amending ground and surface water discharge activities rules
- Environment Agency updates guidance on monitoring stack emissions
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- Ten steps to building an ESG board committee
- ASA publishes findings on regulation of environmental claims and advertising
- FRC Lab seeks views on companies' production of ESG data
- Sustainability
- EU announces funding for education in crisis and sustainable food research
- Commission celebrates first anniversary of Green City Accord
- Sustainable finance
- The future of sustainable finance and green loans in the real estate finance market
- FIA publishes report on the derivatives industry’s work on climate-related policy
- EFAMA says funds should be excluded from the scope of EU CSRD
- Commission responds to the European Court of Auditors’ sustainable finance recommendations
- ICC publishes white paper on sustainability in export finance
- Waste
- Revised Radio Equipment Directive to make USB-C charger the standard port in EU
- Water, flooding and drainage
- Defra updates river basin management guidance for 2021–27 planning period
- Welsh Government publishes guidance on flooding and coastal erosion planning
- Defra extends consultation on Ofwat strategic policy
- Wildlife and habitat conservation
- Defra announces new project aiming to plant woodlands along riverbanks
- Defra publishes plans to utilise gene editing in farming
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis of the decision in R (on the application of Richards) v Environment Agency, in which a five-and-a-half-year-old boy brought a successful judicial review compelling the EA to secure the reduction of hydrogen sulphide emissions from a nearby privately-owned landfill site to the levels recommended by Public Health England, on the basis that it had failed to discharge its positive obligations under Article 2 or 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights. We also have the analysis on how to build an ESG board committee and on the future of sustainable finance and green loans in the real estate finance market. In addition this week, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) publishes a list of EU shipping vessels permitted to fish in UK waters and launched consultations on amending the Environmental Permitting (England and Wales) Regulations 2016 in relation to water abstraction and ground and surface water discharge activities, the Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) launched an inquiry into the carbon border adjustment mechanism, and the Department for Transport launched a review on innovation in the transport sector.
