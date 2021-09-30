LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Environment weekly highlights—30 September 2021

Published on: 30 September 2021
  • Environment weekly highlights—30 September 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Defra publishes outcome of EU fishing licence applications
  • Air emissions and climate change
  • EAC launches new inquiry into CBAMs
  • UK government releases International Climate Finance results
  • DfT launches regulatory review on innovation in the transport sector
  • DfT publishes rural transport strategy consultation summary of responses
  • Office for Zero Emission Vehicles launches Rapid Charging Fund
    • More...

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis of the decision in R (on the application of Richards) v Environment Agency, in which a five-and-a-half-year-old boy brought a successful judicial review compelling the EA to secure the reduction of hydrogen sulphide emissions from a nearby privately-owned landfill site to the levels recommended by Public Health England, on the basis that it had failed to discharge its positive obligations under Article 2 or 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights. We also have the analysis on how to build an ESG board committee and on the future of sustainable finance and green loans in the real estate finance market. In addition this week, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) publishes a list of EU shipping vessels permitted to fish in UK waters and launched consultations on amending the Environmental Permitting (England and Wales) Regulations 2016 in relation to water abstraction and ground and surface water discharge activities, the Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) launched an inquiry into the carbon border adjustment mechanism, and the Department for Transport launched a review on innovation in the transport sector. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

