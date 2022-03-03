- Environment weekly highlights—3 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Air emissions and climate change
- IPCC publishes Working Group II’s contribution to Sixth Assessment Report
- Government urged to provide clarity on funding net zero by 2050 ambitions
- Pledge To Net Zero surpasses 150 signatories
- Funding awarded to 40 innovation projects to accelerate net zero transition
- Scottish Secretary asks for UK government’s help to reach net zero by 2045
- EU and Norway exploring Green Alliance
- Federal Republic of Germany v European Automobile Manufacturers Association
More...
- Brexit
- Beyond Brexit—UK and Singapore reaffirm co-operation on CPTPP, WTO and climate
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- BEIS announces proposal for Industrial Hydrogen Accelerator Programme
- BEIS announces MoU on energy co-operation between the UK and Belgium
- CCC publishes letter to Secretary of State on Climate Compatibility Checkpoint
- Ofgem publishes Domestic RHI report for November 2021–January 2022
- ENTSO-G responds to Commission’s decarbonising framework for gas markets
- Wind energy supply chain and European Green Deal at risk says WindEurope
- Environmental disputes and proceedings
- Friends of the Earth granted permission to challenge NZS and HBS in High Court
- Judicial Review and Courts Bill in committee stage review completed
- Environmental issues in transactions
- Supply chain risks on renewable energy projects
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- PLSA encourages pension plans to increase climate stewardship role
- IA says shareholders targeting climate change and diversity ahead of AGM season
- Environmental taxes, reliefs and incentives
- Plastic Dilemma (Taxation)
- Updated plastic packaging tax guidance: packaging components already filled with goods
- Hazardous substances
- Defra confirms threshold for use of neonicotinoid pesticide has been met
- ECHA proposes ban on PFASs in firefighting foams
- Commission ends exemptions for mercury use in lamps
- Marine
- New determination of 2022 fishing opportunities for British fishing boats issued
- Committee says actions must be taken to ensure UNCLOS is fit for 21st century
- Framhein v Attorney General of the Cook Islands (sued on behalf of the Crown) (Cook Islands)
- Sustainable development
- RICS considers benefits of 15-minute city concept
- Sustainable finance
- Finance & Leasing Association welcomes the Small Business Finance Markets 2021–22 report
- Scottish Government announces new taskforce for leading green financial services
- EBA suggests changes to the proposed EU Green Bond Standard as regards securitisation transactions
- Platform on Sustainable Finance publishes final report on an EU social taxonomy
- BIS launches Asian Green Bond Fund for central banks and official sector investors
- Waste producer responsibility regimes
- European Battery Alliance agrees priority areas for action in 2022
- Water, flooding and drainage
- EA seeks views on proposed changes to statutory Main River map
- Wildlife, biodiversity and habitat conservation
- Local Authority Treescapes Fund and Urban Tree Challenge Fund reopen
- Plans for ensuring Scotland as global leader in sustainable farming published
- LexTalk®Environment: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Note
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
- Ukraine crisis implications for Financial Services
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis on supply chain risks on renewable energy projects and the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association guidance on the stewardship responsibilities of trustees. In addition, this week, The International Panel on Climate Change published Working Group II’s contribution to the Sixth Assessment Report, Friends of the Earth was granted permission to challenge the Net Zero Strategy and the Heat and Buildings Strategy in the High Court, a new determination of 2022 fishing opportunities for British fishing boats was issued, the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy announced proposals for an Industrial Hydrogen Accelerator Programme, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs confirmed that the threshold for the use of neonicotinoid pesticide has been met, the House of Lords International Relations and Defence Committee published a report on the effectiveness of UNCLOS in the 21st century, and the UK government was urged to set out how it plans to fund its net zero targets. We have also published a new Practice Note on the definition and types of lifecycle assessments in Great Britain as designated under international standards of environmental management.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.