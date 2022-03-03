LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Environment weekly highlights—3 March 2022

Published on: 03 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Environment weekly highlights—3 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Air emissions and climate change
  • IPCC publishes Working Group II’s contribution to Sixth Assessment Report
  • Government urged to provide clarity on funding net zero by 2050 ambitions
  • Pledge To Net Zero surpasses 150 signatories
  • Funding awarded to 40 innovation projects to accelerate net zero transition
  • Scottish Secretary asks for UK government’s help to reach net zero by 2045
  • EU and Norway exploring Green Alliance
  • Federal Republic of Germany v European Automobile Manufacturers Association
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis on supply chain risks on renewable energy projects and the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association guidance on the stewardship responsibilities of trustees. In addition, this week, The International Panel on Climate Change published Working Group II’s contribution to the Sixth Assessment Report, Friends of the Earth was granted permission to challenge the Net Zero Strategy and the Heat and Buildings Strategy in the High Court, a new determination of 2022 fishing opportunities for British fishing boats was issued, the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy announced proposals for an Industrial Hydrogen Accelerator Programme, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs confirmed that the threshold for the use of neonicotinoid pesticide has been met, the House of Lords International Relations and Defence Committee published a report on the effectiveness of UNCLOS in the 21st century, and the UK government was urged to set out how it plans to fund its net zero targets. We have also published a new Practice Note on the definition and types of lifecycle assessments in Great Britain as designated under international standards of environmental management. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

