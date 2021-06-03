menu-search
Environment weekly highlights—3 June 2021

Published on: 03 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Water UK makes several recommendations for Environment Bill
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • EEA annual report explains decrease in environmental impacts amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • IEA release report on global investment and recovery from coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • UK’s green recovery is lagging behind other G7 countries, says TUC report
  • Air emissions and climate change
  • Shell ordered to cut emissions as Dutch court sides with climate activists
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis of the Hague District Court’s ruling that Royal Dutch Shell must cut emissions across its entire corporate group, its suppliers and its customers by net 45%, compared to 1990 levels, by 2030. In addition this week, BEIS has announced £44m for the supply of clean energy to homes and buildings connected to heat networks, Defra has launched a call for evidence on the GB fur trade following Brexit, and Water UK has published a briefing with its recommended amendments to the Environment Bill. We have also published new Practice Notes providing a snapshot of the Biocidal Products Regulation (EU No 528/20212) and guidance on the legal controls around waste incineration, as well as two ‘green’ precedents for use in commercial and residential leases in collaboration with The Chancery Lane Project. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

