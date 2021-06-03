- Environment weekly highlights—3 June 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Water UK makes several recommendations for Environment Bill
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- EEA annual report explains decrease in environmental impacts amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- IEA release report on global investment and recovery from coronavirus (COVID-19)
- UK’s green recovery is lagging behind other G7 countries, says TUC report
- Air emissions and climate change
- Shell ordered to cut emissions as Dutch court sides with climate activists
- Australian Court rules government has duty to protect young people from climate crisis
- BEIS publishes Greenhouse gas conversion factors 2021
- European Commission adopts uniform cross-sectoral correction factor
- European Commission partners with Bill Gates to scale-up clean technologies
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- Government announces £44m investment in clean energy for homes and buildings
- Mayor of London declares ‘retrofit revolution’ to challenge climate emergency
- BEIS publishes social research report on heating systems in off gas grid areas
- Energy efficiency of products
- Commission launches consultations on sustainability of phones and tablets
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- New smart meter policy framework to start on 1 January 2022
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- Government launches small business emission reduction campaign
- Environmental taxes, reliefs and incentives
- Ofwat opens consultation on forecasted tax impacts for green recovery spending
- Marine
- UK joins Ocean Risk and Resilience Action Alliance
- Sustainable finance
- BIS publishes executive summary of NGFS climate risk and prudential supervision guide
- UNEP FI and PRI launch Investment Leadership Programme for responsible investment
- Waste
- NDA publishes guidance on mixing of radioactive waste
- Commission guides on single-use plastics and acts to reduce fishing gear waste
- Water, flooding and drainage
- Report finds almost 83% of bathing water sites met EU’s ‘excellent’ standards
- Wildlife and habitat conservation
- Defra seeks views on future of government policy on fur trade
- Defra announces new Tree Health Pilot to be launched in August 2021
- Commission publishes evaluation of CAP’s impact
- European Commission addresses decline of wild pollinating insects
Article summary
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis of the Hague District Court’s ruling that Royal Dutch Shell must cut emissions across its entire corporate group, its suppliers and its customers by net 45%, compared to 1990 levels, by 2030. In addition this week, BEIS has announced £44m for the supply of clean energy to homes and buildings connected to heat networks, Defra has launched a call for evidence on the GB fur trade following Brexit, and Water UK has published a briefing with its recommended amendments to the Environment Bill. We have also published new Practice Notes providing a snapshot of the Biocidal Products Regulation (EU No 528/20212) and guidance on the legal controls around waste incineration, as well as two ‘green’ precedents for use in commercial and residential leases in collaboration with The Chancery Lane Project.
