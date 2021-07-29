menu-search
Environment weekly highlights—29 July 2021

Published on: 29 July 2021
  • Environment weekly highlights—29 July 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • BEIS seeks views on reforming Better Regulation Framework
  • REACH etc (Amendment) Regulations 2021
  • Road Vehicle Carbon Dioxide Emission Performance Standards (Cars and Vans) (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
  • European Union and European Atomic Energy Community (Immunities and Privileges) Order 2021
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Ofwat adjusts REC price caps due to bad debts caused by coronavirus
  • Air emissions and climate change
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes two new analyses in our series on COP26 which focus on the energy transition and the role of private finance in achieving the emission reduction goals of the Paris Agreement, as well as analyses looking at the £90m fine imposed on Southern Water following prosecution by the Environment Agency (EA) and the TPR’s consultation on pensions climate-risk guidance. We have also published a new Practice Note on Regulation (EU) 2021/1119 (the Climate Neutrality Regulation). In addition, this week Defra has opened consultation on establishing environmental review by amending the CPR, BEIS has launched a consultation on reforming the Better Regulatory Framework, Defra is seeking views on a new strategic framework and policy for Ofwat in England, and the Environment and Climate Change Committee published its recommendations for COP15. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

