- Environment weekly highlights—29 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- BEIS seeks views on reforming Better Regulation Framework
- REACH etc (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Road Vehicle Carbon Dioxide Emission Performance Standards (Cars and Vans) (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- European Union and European Atomic Energy Community (Immunities and Privileges) Order 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Ofwat adjusts REC price caps due to bad debts caused by coronavirus
- Air emissions and climate change
More...
- DfT provides £20m for zero emission road freight trials
- DfT launches consultation on SAF mandate
- CMA sets out recommendations for achieving national network of EV chargepoints
- EAC calls for views on local government and net zero report
- TCPA criticises government’s NPPF for neglecting climate change
- BEIS publishes CCUS public dialogue research report
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- Consultation launched on format of domestic EPCs in Scotland
- Research reports published on energy improvements for new buildings in Scotland
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- Road to COP26—exploring energy transition to clean power
- Three new floating wind projects in Celtic Sea to progress to next stage
- BEIS publishes consultation outcome on enabling a renewable electricity system
- Budget management notice for Green Gas Support Scheme published
- BEIS publishes UK Innovation Strategy
- Open Letter sent to GDNs on Hydrogen Consumer Trial
- New EU working group on offshore renewable energies launched
- Environmental disputes and proceedings
- Defra opens consultation on establishing environmental review by amending CPR
- Environmental enforcement and prosecutions
- Lessons learned from Southern Water’s £90m fine following EA prosecution
- Biffa found guilty of exporting banned waste for second time in two years
- Over eleven tonnes of seafood seized in EMPACT Joint Action Day
- Environmental permits and consents
- Defra to consult on moving abstraction and impounding regulations to EPR Regulations in September 2021
- Environment agencies publish guidance on noise and vibration management
- EA publishes summary of responses to metal shredders consultation
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- Analysis of TPR’s consultation on pensions climate-risk guidance
- IOSCO launches consultation on ESG ratings and data providers
- Hazardous substances
- Defra updates what 'Comply with UK REACH' service can be used for
- Marine
- Defra seeks views on guidance for compensatory measures in MPAs
- Commission opens consultation on EU rules on protecting the marine environment
- Sustainable finance
- The road to COP26—exploring the role of private finance
- ESAs issue update to joint supervisory statement on sustainability-related disclosures
- LMA and ELFA publish guide on sustainability linked leveraged loans
- ISDA says FRTB unduly penalises carbon credit trading
- UNEP FI report backs growing institutional investor focus on achieving positive sustainability impacts
- Water, flooding and drainage
- Defra seeks views on new strategic framework and policy for Ofwat in England
- EA launches consultation on WINEP
- Flooding and coastal protection to be improved for 336,000 properties by 2027
- Commission launches consultation reviewing Priority Substances List
- Waste
- EA publishes response to biological waste treatment measures consultation
- Wildlife and habitat conservation
- Environment and Climate Change Committee publishes recommendations for COP15
- Defra welcomes G20 commitment to halt biodiversity loss by 2030
- Tree Production Innovation Fund launched by Forestry Commission
- Government awards £40m in grants for green jobs and nature recovery
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes two new analyses in our series on COP26 which focus on the energy transition and the role of private finance in achieving the emission reduction goals of the Paris Agreement, as well as analyses looking at the £90m fine imposed on Southern Water following prosecution by the Environment Agency (EA) and the TPR’s consultation on pensions climate-risk guidance. We have also published a new Practice Note on Regulation (EU) 2021/1119 (the Climate Neutrality Regulation). In addition, this week Defra has opened consultation on establishing environmental review by amending the CPR, BEIS has launched a consultation on reforming the Better Regulatory Framework, Defra is seeking views on a new strategic framework and policy for Ofwat in England, and the Environment and Climate Change Committee published its recommendations for COP15.
