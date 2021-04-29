- Environment weekly highlights—29 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—European Parliament approves EU-UK TCA paving way for Council adoption
- Brexit Bulletin—ESC publishes 44th report on areas of UK significance including NI Protocol and fisheries
- EU Think Tank praises non-regression provisions in TCA
- Nuclear Safeguards (Fissionable Material and Relevant International Agreements) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Air emissions and climate change
- Road to COP26—what is it and why is it important?
- Statements published at 2021 Leaders’ Climate Summit
- EFRA Committee calls for greater urgency in tackling air pollution post coronavirus (COVID-19)
- DfT publishes outcome of consultation on implementing CORSIA
- Major shipping organisations call for discussions on MBMs to be brought forward
- T&E seeks to mandate 7% green fuels in EU maritime shipping by 2030
- Commission announces proposal for Just Transition Mechanism for struggling public entities
- European Commission publishes final report on carbon farming initiative
- Greenhouse Gas Emissions Trading Scheme Auctioning Regulations 2021
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- BEIS to review Energy National Policy Statements for energy infrastructure
- Environmental disputes and proceedings
- Deemed service provisions in section 160 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 and other similarly worded statutes (Allen v London Borough of Ealing)
- Re Ørsted Hornsea Project Three (UK) Ltd
- Green protocols for international arbitration launched
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- LMA publishes overview detailing current approaches to ESG provisions
- PPI publishes report on ESG factors in pension investment strategies
- PRI releases guidance on incorporating ESG preferences of beneficiaries
- Environmental taxes, reliefs and incentives
- Committee believes HM Treasury and HMRC have limited view of tax for environmental goals
- Hazardous substances
- Companies urged to review transferred REACH registration dossiers
- Defra calls for comments on three potential pollutant substances
- Defra issues annual report on the UK’s implementation of EU Regulation 2017/852
- Marine
- Nature charities launch new marine scorecard to track government progress
- Sustainable finance
- Treasury Committee publishes report on net zero and the future of green finance
- New FCA webpages set out FCA’s sustainable finance strategy and climate-related reporting requirements
- FMLC letter to HM Treasury on Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation and other EU legislation
- Climate-related impacts come from financing the wider economy, says CDP
- Waste
- Annual report published on International Waste Shipments Regulations for 2019
- Publications Office of the EU explores methods to recycle ships more safely
- Water, flooding and drainage
- Ministerial direction published on flood plains for large raised reservoirs
- Ofwat consults on the scope and balance of developer charges and incentives
- European Commission launches consultation on urban wastewater
- Wildlife and biodiversity
- EU and China commit to boosting cooperation on biodiversity ahead of COP 15
- *New* sustainable business toolkit
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes the first instalment in our series of news analysis on COP26: ‘Road to COP26—what is it and why is it important?’. We have also this week published commentary on the European Parliament’s approval of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement, a roundup of the statements published by world leaders following the 2021 Leaders’ Climate Summit and our analysis of the High Court’s decision in Allen v London Borough of Ealing on the application of the deemed service provisions in section 160 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.
