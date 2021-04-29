Sign-in Help
Environment weekly highlights—29 April 2021

Published on: 29 April 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—European Parliament approves EU-UK TCA paving way for Council adoption
  • Brexit Bulletin—ESC publishes 44th report on areas of UK significance including NI Protocol and fisheries
  • EU Think Tank praises non-regression provisions in TCA
  • Nuclear Safeguards (Fissionable Material and Relevant International Agreements) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
  • Air emissions and climate change
  • Road to COP26—what is it and why is it important?
  • Statements published at 2021 Leaders’ Climate Summit
Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes the first instalment in our series of news analysis on COP26: ‘Road to COP26—what is it and why is it important?’. We have also this week published commentary on the European Parliament’s approval of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement, a roundup of the statements published by world leaders following the 2021 Leaders’ Climate Summit and our analysis of the High Court’s decision in Allen v London Borough of Ealing on the application of the deemed service provisions in section 160 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

