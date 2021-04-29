Environment weekly highlights—29 April 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes the first instalment in our series of news analysis on COP26: ‘Road to COP26—what is it and why is it important?’. We have also this week published commentary on the European Parliament’s approval of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement, a roundup of the statements published by world leaders following the 2021 Leaders’ Climate Summit and our analysis of the High Court’s decision in Allen v London Borough of Ealing on the application of the deemed service provisions in section 160 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990. or to read the full analysis.