Environment weekly highlights—28 October 2021

Published on: 28 October 2021
  • Autumn Budget 2021
  • Autumn Budget 2021—environment restoration, net zero investments and tax freezes among key Environment announcements
  • Autumn Budget 2021—key themes and proposals
  • Environment Bill
  • Government tables amendments to 'improve and strengthen' Environment Bill
  • Defra announces strengthening of Environment Bill to tackle storm overflows
  • Brexit
  • Beyond Brexit—New Trade and Agriculture Commission launched
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes a round-up of the announcements include in the Autumn budget which impact will impact environment lawyers, the latest developments regarding progress of the Environment Billanalysis on the government’s plans to green the financial system as set out in ‘Greening finance: A Roadmap to sustainable investing’. In addition, we cover publication of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Emissions Gap Report 2021, the Climate Change Committee’s independent assessment of the government’s Net Zero Strategy and the Environment Agency consultations draft River Basin Management Plans and draft Flood Risk Management Plans for the period 2021–27. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

