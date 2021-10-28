Environment weekly highlights—28 October 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes a round-up of the announcements include in the Autumn budget which impact will impact environment lawyers, the latest developments regarding progress of the Environment Billanalysis on the government’s plans to green the financial system as set out in ‘Greening finance: A Roadmap to sustainable investing’. In addition, we cover publication of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Emissions Gap Report 2021, the Climate Change Committee’s independent assessment of the government’s Net Zero Strategy and the Environment Agency consultations draft River Basin Management Plans and draft Flood Risk Management Plans for the period 2021–27. or to read the full analysis.