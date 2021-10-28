- Environment weekly highlights—28 October 2021
- Autumn Budget 2021
- Autumn Budget 2021—environment restoration, net zero investments and tax freezes among key Environment announcements
- Autumn Budget 2021—key themes and proposals
- Environment Bill
- Government tables amendments to 'improve and strengthen' Environment Bill
- Defra announces strengthening of Environment Bill to tackle storm overflows
- Brexit
- Beyond Brexit—New Trade and Agriculture Commission launched
- Brexit Bulletin—ESC publishes tenth report on EU policy areas of UK significance, including Climate Change, Airport Slot Allocation and Single European Sky
- Air emissions and climate change
- UNEP publishes the Emissions Gap Report 2021
- CCC publishes independent assessment of Net Zero Strategy
- UKGBC responds to government’s Net Zero Strategy and Net Zero Review
- Net Zero Review Final Report—Fiscal impact
- RICS responds to government's Net Zero and Heat & Buildings Strategies
- UNEP FI G20 input paper sets out ‘credible’ net-zero commitments for financial institutions
- Energy UK announces 2030 net zero aim
- DfT publishes guidance on EV charging infrastructure
- Transport Committee publishes government response to Zero emission vehicles report
- EA publishes examination of low carbon subsurface technologies
- BEIS updates guidance on UK Emissions Trading Scheme
- EEA report finds EU has met 2020 climate goals
- MEPs call for binding measures and methane reduction targets across Europe
- COP26
- CLC releases statement outlining COP26 plans focused on achieving net zero
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- Welsh Government publishes Consultation Response on Building Regulations Part L and F Review (Stage 2A)
- BPF calls for greater consideration of embodied carbon in new builds
- UKGBC publishes Net Zero Carbon Buildings Verification–Market Analysis outcomes
- WorldGBC report calls for accelerated transition to green infrastructure sector
- BEIS announces MEES competition winning local authorities
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- BEIS announces new finance model for nuclear power projects
- EA publishes report on quantifying methane emissions from onshore oil and gas
- Final responses published on addressing Scottish electricity supplier payment default
- OGA announces 29 bids for £1m decarbonisation competition
- UKEF announces agreement to end support for unabated coal-fired power plants
- European Commission publishes 2021 State of the Energy Union
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- TheCityUK calls for consideration of ESG issues in fintech legislative proposals
- Hazardous substances
- Defra publishes outcome of sustainable use of pesticides consultation
- Marine
- MCA publishes outcome report on Ballast Water Consultation
- Sustainability
- IEEP publishes report on legislating framework for sustainable food systems
- Sustainable Finance
- A Roadmap to sustainable investing—UK government sets out its proposals on a new green finance rulebook—along with an industry call to action to help cement the UK as the global leader in green investment
- BEIS publishes overview of future Green Home Finance Accelerator
- Treasury announces that second UK Green Gilt has raised further £6bn for green projects
- CFRF publishes its second set of guides on managing climate-related financial risk
- EBRD publishes second report based on TCFD voluntary green reporting framework
- ESAs deliver to the Commission their final report with draft RTS on EU SFDR disclosures
- European Commission announces 73 projects selected for €1bn funding
- European Parliament briefing analyses impact assessment of the Commission’s green bond standard proposal
- OECD issues statement on future levels of climate finance
- UNEP FI and Global Canopy begin testing of exploratory disclosure framework
- UNEP FI encourages financial services firms to get involved in TNFD
- Sources of environmental law (UK, EU, international)
- Defra updates 25-Year Environment Plan progress report
- European Commission to register new ECI on environmental protection
- Waste
- EU provides new info on the export of green-listed waste to non-OECD countries
- UNEP publishes From Pollution to Solution assessment report
- Water, flooding and drainage
- UK insurers urge government to spend on flood defences
- EA launches consultation on river basin planning
- EA opens consultation into draft FRMPs for 2021–27
- Environment Agency publishes guidance on GIA funding for FCERM projects
- European Environment Agency publishes report on tackling water stress in Europe
- Wildlife, biodiversity and nature conservation
- Defra launches Farming Innovation Programme to boost farming
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes a round-up of the announcements include in the Autumn budget which impact will impact environment lawyers, the latest developments regarding progress of the Environment Billanalysis on the government’s plans to green the financial system as set out in ‘Greening finance: A Roadmap to sustainable investing’. In addition, we cover publication of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Emissions Gap Report 2021, the Climate Change Committee’s independent assessment of the government’s Net Zero Strategy and the Environment Agency consultations draft River Basin Management Plans and draft Flood Risk Management Plans for the period 2021–27.
