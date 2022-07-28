LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Environment weekly highlights—28 July 2022

Published on: 28 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Air emissions and climate change
  • Consultation opened on draft National Air Pollution Control Programme
  • Government opens £7m fund to support local authorities in improving air quality
  • BEIS seeks views on future policy framework for power with CCUS
  • COP26 President visits Australia to get further insight on climate issues
  • Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—ESC publishes sixth report on EU policy areas of UK significance, including veterinary medicines, fertilising products and medical supplies
  • Brexit Bulletin—ESC publishes report on future of retained EU law
Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis on the decision in Friends of the Earth Ltd v Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, which held that the Net Zero Strategy is unlawful, amendment of the Civil Procedure Rules to reflect the introduction of environmental review proceedings and the XPS Pensions Group’s study on the approach of fiduciary managers of pension schemes to climate change. In addition, this week the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs opened a consultation on the draft National Air Pollution Control Programme and has confirmed that legislation has been introduced which strictly manages, controls and protects Eurasian beavers in England, the Environmental Audit Committee announced that it will investigate how best to scale up a sustainable and resilient domestic timber sector, Natural England published its 2022–23 action plan, and the Environment Agency has convened the National Drought Group. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

