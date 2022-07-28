- Environment weekly highlights—28 July 2022
- In this issue:
- Air emissions and climate change
- Consultation opened on draft National Air Pollution Control Programme
- Government opens £7m fund to support local authorities in improving air quality
- BEIS seeks views on future policy framework for power with CCUS
- COP26 President visits Australia to get further insight on climate issues
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—ESC publishes sixth report on EU policy areas of UK significance, including veterinary medicines, fertilising products and medical supplies
- Brexit Bulletin—ESC publishes report on future of retained EU law
More...
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- BEIS consults on WHD draft eligibility statement
- BPF calls for Solvency II Regulation reform to unlock investment
- NEC publishes X29 secondary option clauses to incentivise carbon reduction
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- BEIS responds to consultation on removing certain CfD and FiT cost exemptions
- BEIS publishes post-implementation review of EA 2013, Pt 3
- Lloyd’s reports additional requirements for nuclear liability risks
- Analysis of responses to Scottish draft onshore wind policy statement published
- Environmental disputes and proceedings
- Carbon Budgets and the Net Zero Strategy (Friends of the Earth Ltd and others v Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy)
- Civil Procedure Rules amended to reflect the introduction of environmental review proceedings
- Jones v Chapel-en-le-Frith Parish Council
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- FMSB report aims to enhance understanding of ESG ratings and facilitate comparability
- IOSCO welcomes progress made on ISSB’s proposed corporate sustainability reporting standards
- Environmental taxes, reliefs and incentives
- Analysis—20 Questions On the Plastic Packaging Tax (Tax Journal)
- Views sought on proposed landfill tax grant scheme
- Hazardous substances and chemicals
- OPSS calls for data on safety of cosmetic ingredients
- ECHA confirms it will consider tonnage band changes in dossier evaluations
- Sustainability and ESG
- Fiduciary managers must improve ESG approach, study says
- BEIS announces £145m investment into UK critical minerals industry
- FCA publishes its environmental sustainability targets and metrics
- RICS publishes report on levelling up and sustainable placemaking
- Summary of views on policies for low emissions industrial products published
- Defra opens fund to increase domestic production of sustainable protein
- Transitional measures to support R&D sector affected by Horizon Europe announced
- EIOPA issues guidance on integrating customer sustainability preferences in IDD suitability assessments
- Sustainable finance
- FSB publishes responses to interim report on consultation on supervisory and regulatory approaches to climate-related risks
- European Commission adopts regulatory technical standards for EU sustainability-related disclosure regulation
- ECB/ESRB report discusses macroprudential policies to address climate change
- UNEP FI responds to ISSB/IFRS exposure draft on sustainability-related financial disclosures
- Waste
- R (on the application of New Earth Solutions (West) Ltd) v Environment Agency
- Water, flooding and drainage
- Environment Agency convenes National Drought Group
- Allowance of £100m announced for communities affected by repeated flooding
- Wildlife, biodiversity and habitat conservation
- Natural England publishes 2022–23 action plan
- Views sought on global deforestation and sustainability of UK woodland creation
- Legislation to protect Eurasian beavers in England introduced
- Natural England and Defra publish guidance on district level licensing scheme
- Government announces plans to reduce nutrient pollution
- Letter to Chief Planning Officers in relation to nutrient neutrality and habitats regulations assessment
- DIT publishes report on UK–New Zealand FTA and the Agriculture Act 2020
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis on the decision in Friends of the Earth Ltd v Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, which held that the Net Zero Strategy is unlawful, amendment of the Civil Procedure Rules to reflect the introduction of environmental review proceedings and the XPS Pensions Group’s study on the approach of fiduciary managers of pension schemes to climate change. In addition, this week the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs opened a consultation on the draft National Air Pollution Control Programme and has confirmed that legislation has been introduced which strictly manages, controls and protects Eurasian beavers in England, the Environmental Audit Committee announced that it will investigate how best to scale up a sustainable and resilient domestic timber sector, Natural England published its 2022–23 action plan, and the Environment Agency has convened the National Drought Group.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.