- Environment weekly highlights—28 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Potential environmental and pandemic concerns post coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Brexit
- Defra publishes update on Environment Bill
- New and updated post-Brexit transition guidance published
- Brexit-related legislation
- Plant Health (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- Air emissions and climate change
- 2021 will be ‘critical year’ for climate, says Sharma
- Two campaigns launched to address need for urgent action on climate change
- Defra launches consultation on developing UK BAT to tackle emissions
- Governments around the globe commit to support locally led climate adaptation
- WEF publishes report on role of supply chain emissions for tackling climate change
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- Court of Appeal finds that SoS was not required to carry out a quantitative assessment of need for Drax CCR generating station (ClientEarth v Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy)
- BEIS publishes information about fourth allocation round for CfD scheme
- Ofgem says Britain’s green transformation must be led by independent body
- ENA's Gas Goes Green programme publishes Britain’s Hydrogen Network Plan
- EU used more electricity from renewable sources than from coal and gas in 2020
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- European Green Consumption Pledge launched for sustainable recovery
- Hazardous substances
- Chemical Strategy for Sustainability heralds most significant changes to EU Chemicals Regulation in 15 years
- Sustainable finance
- AIC to begin publishing investment firms’ ESG policies in Q2 2021
- EAC urges Andrew Bailey to align economic stimulus with Paris Agreement
- DWP launches further consultation on addressing climate risks in pension schemes
- BIS announces launch of second green bond fund for central banks
- ECB President speaks on climate change and central banking as ECB sets up climate change centre
- Bankers for NetZero Initiative sets out policy proposals ahead of COP26
- Global Canopy announces financial institutions risk funding deforestation
- Ten UNEP FI members commit to publishing climate risk disclosures by 2023
- UNEP FI and EBF provide recommendations on EU Taxonomy on Sustainable Activities
- Waste
- Defra publishes its Waste Management Plan for England
- Water, flooding and drainage
- EA publishes response documents after consultation on river basin management
- SOT sets goal to prevent damage from storm overflows
- Water Resources (Control of Agricultural Pollution) (Wales) Regulations 2021
- Wildlife and habitat conservation
- Wild Justice v Natural Resources Wales (National Farmers' Union intervening)
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes our analyses of the regulatory impacts of the EU’s Chemical Strategy for Sustainability, and the Court of Appeal’s decision in ClientEarth v SoS for BEIS regarding development consent for a Drax gas-fired generating station. In addition, this week Defra has updated the timeline for delivery of the Environment Bill and the Environmental Audit Committee published a letter to the BoE Governor urging economic stimulus measures be aligned with the goals of the Paris Agreement. We have also published a new Practice Note: Environmental law—new starter guide, which provides an overview of environmental law aimed at trainee solicitors and others new to the practice area.
