Environment weekly highlights—28 January 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes our analyses of the regulatory impacts of the EU’s Chemical Strategy for Sustainability, and the Court of Appeal’s decision in ClientEarth v SoS for BEIS regarding development consent for a Drax gas-fired generating station. In addition, this week Defra has updated the timeline for delivery of the Environment Bill and the Environmental Audit Committee published a letter to the BoE Governor urging economic stimulus measures be aligned with the goals of the Paris Agreement. We have also published a new Practice Note: Environmental law—new starter guide, which provides an overview of environmental law aimed at trainee solicitors and others new to the practice area. or to read the full analysis.