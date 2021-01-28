Sign-in Help
Legal News

Environment weekly highlights—28 January 2021

Published on: 28 January 2021
Updated on: 28 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Potential environmental and pandemic concerns post coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Brexit
  • Defra publishes update on Environment Bill
  • New and updated post-Brexit transition guidance published
  • Brexit-related legislation
  • Plant Health (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
  • Air emissions and climate change
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes our analyses of the regulatory impacts of the EU’s Chemical Strategy for Sustainability, and the Court of Appeal’s decision in ClientEarth v SoS for BEIS regarding development consent for a Drax gas-fired generating station. In addition, this week Defra has updated the timeline for delivery of the Environment Bill and the Environmental Audit Committee published a letter to the BoE Governor urging economic stimulus measures be aligned with the goals of the Paris Agreement. We have also published a new Practice Note: Environmental law—new starter guide, which provides an overview of environmental law aimed at trainee solicitors and others new to the practice area. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

