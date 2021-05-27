menu-search
Environment weekly highlights—27 May 2021

Published on: 27 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Submitting chemicals information—post-Brexit transition guidance from DHSC
  • Air emissions and climate change
  • Making maritime shipping net zero—the viability of market-based measures
  • A green future for Bitcoin—is sustainable cryptocurrency possible?
  • Hague District Court orders Royal Dutch Shell to reduce CO2 emissions
  • BEIS announces £166m cash injection for green technology and jobs
  • Projects chosen for Phase 1 of greenhouse gas removal technologies competition
Article summary

This week’s edition of Environment weekly highlights includes the latest instalments in our series of news analyses in the run up to COP 26, discussing the challenges and way forward in regard to decarbonising (1) the international maritime shipping industry, and (2) energy efficient cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. In addition this week the Hague District Court has ordered Royal Dutch Shell to reduce the CO2 emissions of the Shell group by net 45% in 2030, compared to 2019 level, BEIS has announced £166m of investments for green technology, including £20m to support ‘innovative ideas’ in CCUS and Defra has published the latest update on the Environment Bill which is now set to ‘re-focus’ the 2017 Habitats Regulations towards legally-binding environmental targets. We have also this week published a new Practice Note on some of the key provisions in the Fisheries Act 2020, including information on Brexit and the UK’s new international fisheries relationships. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

