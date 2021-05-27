- Environment weekly highlights—27 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Submitting chemicals information—post-Brexit transition guidance from DHSC
- Air emissions and climate change
- Making maritime shipping net zero—the viability of market-based measures
- A green future for Bitcoin—is sustainable cryptocurrency possible?
- Hague District Court orders Royal Dutch Shell to reduce CO2 emissions
- BEIS announces £166m cash injection for green technology and jobs
- Projects chosen for Phase 1 of greenhouse gas removal technologies competition
- Government releases guidance on compensation for UK ETS and CPS indirect costs
- Ofgem announces funding for electric cars as demand set to rise by 24%
- EA reveals strategy to reach net zero by 2030
- CLC launches survey on how to illustrate progression towards net zero
- Defra publishes communiqué from G7 Climate and Environment Ministers’ Meeting
- TSVCM seeks views on Phase II deliverables
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- BEIS announces compliance and enforcement funding applications
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- BEIS announces Low Carbon Hydrogen Supply 2 Competition
- Revenue and Customs Brief 7 (2021): VAT liability of charging of electric vehicles
- Environmental enforcement and prosecutions
- European Parliament wishes to bolster rules against environmental crime
- Environmental issues in transactions
- RICS to publish guidance on sustainability and ESG in valuation in Autumn 2021
- Environmental permits and consents
- Guidance on regulating nuclear sites published by Environment Agency
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- CMA seeks views on draft guidance for business about green claims
- EHRC announces that UK and Wales human rights progress available on tracker
- Hazardous substances
- ECHA publishes new practical guidance on submitting a CLH dossier
- Sustainable finance
- BoE speech and discussion paper set out ways to green the Corporate Bond Purchase Scheme
- Finance sector produces nearly double UK-produced net carbon emissions, report says
- EBA publishes results of pilot study of banks’ climate risk exposures
- ICAPs Expectations Ladder and Guidance published to help investor climate plans
- UNEP FI article discusses banks’ net-zero commitments
- IAIS and SIF publish climate change recommendations for insurance supervisors
- NGFS publishes progress report on bridging climate-related data gaps
- Waste
- SSPP seeks projects for £7m competition on sustainability of plastic packaging
- Wildlife and habitat conservation
- Government to publish Green Paper on Environment Bill later in 2021
- BEIS publishes Stage 1 report that reviews consent for energy NSIPs on SPAs
- New report published on improving species data in England
- UNEP FI announces module to assess how financial portfolios indirectly drive species extinction risk
- Journal articles
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week’s edition of Environment weekly highlights includes the latest instalments in our series of news analyses in the run up to COP 26, discussing the challenges and way forward in regard to decarbonising (1) the international maritime shipping industry, and (2) energy efficient cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. In addition this week the Hague District Court has ordered Royal Dutch Shell to reduce the CO2 emissions of the Shell group by net 45% in 2030, compared to 2019 level, BEIS has announced £166m of investments for green technology, including £20m to support ‘innovative ideas’ in CCUS and Defra has published the latest update on the Environment Bill which is now set to ‘re-focus’ the 2017 Habitats Regulations towards legally-binding environmental targets. We have also this week published a new Practice Note on some of the key provisions in the Fisheries Act 2020, including information on Brexit and the UK’s new international fisheries relationships.
