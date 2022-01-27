- Environment weekly highlights—27 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Air emissions and climate change
- COP26 President discusses importance of honouring Glasgow Climate Pact
- OEP seeks views on Strategy and Enforcement Policy
- DfT invests further funding into aviation industry to tackle emissions
- DfT seeks views on HS2 Phase 2b Environmental Statement and Equality IA Report
- Commission presents Efficient and Green Mobility package to Parliament
- Brexit
- Genetically Modified Organisms (Deliberate Release) (Amendment) (England) Regulations 2022
More...
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- Key aspects of new regulations on Electric Vehicle charging points in buildings
- Energy efficiency of products
- Council adopts position on common charger proposal for electronic devices
- Commission seeks feedback on ecodesign changes for domestic electrical equipment
- Commission seeks feedback on suite of energy labelling and ecodesign regulations
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- Stream 3 of Heat Pump Ready Programme opened to applications
- BEIS awards £31.6m funding to 11 floating offshore wind technologies projects
- EU beats 2020 renewable energy target by 2%
- Commission showcases hydrogen achievements in working document
- Environmental disputes and proceedings
- Judicial review of OGA's Strategy dismissed (Loach et al v OGA)
- Commons briefing considers amendments to Judicial Review and Courts Bill
- Environmental permits and consents
- EA publishes consultation responses on environmental permit competence requirements
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- The Independent Human Rights Act Review and the government’s Bill of Rights
- AFME makes recommendations on the proposal for a Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive
- EBA publishes final draft ITS on Pillar 3 disclosures on ESG risks under EU CRR
- Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance targets halving portfolio emissions by 2030
- European Data Cooperative formed to gather ESG data
- Net-Zero Banking Alliance crosses the 100-member threshold
- Environmental taxes, reliefs and incentives
- Government publishes documents on Subsidy Control Bill
- Hazardous substances
- NGOs write in protest against UK approach to SVHCs
- Commission seeks public feedback on proposed revision to EU REACH Regulation
- ECHA adds four new chemicals to Candidate List
- Sustainable finance
- Sustainable finance and ESG in the UK and EU—what to expect in 2022
- ESMA letter to co-legislators sets out areas of concern on proposed green bond regulation
- ESG-labelled bond issuance poised to reach US$4.5trn per year by 2025
- Platform on Sustainable Finance gives feedback and recommendations on draft Taxonomy Complementary Delegated Act
- G20 Sustainable Finance Working Group meets in Jakarta
- Waste
- Defra announces plans to tackle fly-tipping and illegal waste exports
- Commission seeks feedback on proposed revisions to Waste Framework Directive
- Water, flooding and drainage
- Commission issues new watch list of drinking water pollutants
- Wildlife, biodiversity and habitat conservation
- Defra announces introduction of new gene editing legislation
- Government responds to EFRA Committee's report on ELM scheme
- ‘Plant the future’ campaign launched to boost creation of woodlands in England
- Defra opens applications for Chair of the England Species Reintroduction Task Force
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis of the key aspects of the new Regulations on Electric Vehicle charging points in buildings and the judicial review of the Oil & Gas Authority's Strategy in Loach et al v OGA, as well as an overview of what to expect in sustainable finance and ESG in the UK and EU in 2022. In addition, this week the Office for Environmental Protection called for views on its draft Strategy and Enforcement Policy, Stream 3 of Heat Pump Ready Programme opened to applications, NGOs raised concern over the government’s new approach to the regulation of substances of very high concern, the European Commission confirmed that the EU has beaten its 2020 renewable energy target by more than 2%, the government published documents on the Subsidy Control Bill and responded to the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee’s report on the Environmental Land Management scheme, and the Council of the European Union adopted a position on a proposal for a common charger.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.