Legal News

Environment weekly highlights—27 January 2022

Published on: 27 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Air emissions and climate change
  • COP26 President discusses importance of honouring Glasgow Climate Pact
  • OEP seeks views on Strategy and Enforcement Policy
  • DfT invests further funding into aviation industry to tackle emissions
  • DfT seeks views on HS2 Phase 2b Environmental Statement and Equality IA Report
  • Commission presents Efficient and Green Mobility package to Parliament
  • Brexit
  • Genetically Modified Organisms (Deliberate Release) (Amendment) (England) Regulations 2022
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis of the key aspects of the new Regulations on Electric Vehicle charging points in buildings and the judicial review of the Oil & Gas Authority's Strategy in Loach et al v OGA, as well as an overview of what to expect in sustainable finance and ESG in the UK and EU in 2022. In addition, this week the Office for Environmental Protection called for views on its draft Strategy and Enforcement Policy, Stream 3 of Heat Pump Ready Programme opened to applications, NGOs raised concern over the government’s new approach to the regulation of substances of very high concern, the European Commission confirmed that the EU has beaten its 2020 renewable energy target by more than 2%, the government published documents on the Subsidy Control Bill and responded to the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee’s report on the Environmental Land Management scheme, and the Council of the European Union adopted a position on a proposal for a common charger. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

