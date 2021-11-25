Environment weekly highlights—25 November 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes an analysis on the consequences of COP26, the Department for Education’s draft education and sustainability strategy, and FinCEN urging banks to help spot environmental crimes. In addition, this week Defra launched a consultation on plans to ban commonly littered single–use plastics and announced a major investigation into sewage treatment works, the Net Zero Estate Playbook was published to aid with decarbonising buildings, the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy confirmed £20m per year will be invested in tidal stream electricity through the Contracts for Difference scheme, and new plans to speed up the electric vehicle revolution were announced. or to read the full analysis.