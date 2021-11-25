LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Environment / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Environment weekly highlights—25 November 2021

Published on: 25 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Environment weekly highlights—25 November 2021
  • In this issue:
  • COP26
  • Considering the consequences of COP26
  • Timmermans sums up outcomes of COP26
  • Air emissions and climate change
  • Johnson announces EV legislation and environmental funds at CBI conference
  • Consultation outcome on electric vehicle charge points in buildings published
  • Guidance on EVHS and WGS issued for installers, manufacturers and applicants
  • Highways England announces £11m for Energy Storage Systems at service stations
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes an analysis on the consequences of COP26, the Department for Education’s draft education and sustainability strategy, and FinCEN urging banks to help spot environmental crimes. In addition, this week Defra launched a consultation on plans to ban commonly littered single–use plastics and announced a major investigation into sewage treatment works, the Net Zero Estate Playbook was published to aid with decarbonising buildings, the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy confirmed £20m per year will be invested in tidal stream electricity through the Contracts for Difference scheme, and new plans to speed up the electric vehicle revolution were announced. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerationsA claim for negligent misrepresentation may often be brought alongside or in the alternative to a claim for negligent misstatement. It is therefore useful to understand the key practical considerations in respect

False imprisonment

False imprisonment

False imprisonmentLiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary

Provisional sums

Provisional sums

Provisional sumsWhat are provisional sums?There is no precise standard definition of provisional sum but it is generally understood to refer to an amount inserted in a bill of quantities, or contract sum analysis, to cover certain items of work that cannot be accurately defined, detailed or valued

What is a certificate of title?

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More