- Environment weekly highlights—25 November 2021
- In this issue:
- COP26
- Considering the consequences of COP26
- Timmermans sums up outcomes of COP26
- Air emissions and climate change
- Johnson announces EV legislation and environmental funds at CBI conference
- Consultation outcome on electric vehicle charge points in buildings published
- Guidance on EVHS and WGS issued for installers, manufacturers and applicants
- Highways England announces £11m for Energy Storage Systems at service stations
More...
- BEIS publishes summary of responses to carbon leakage risk consultation
- Commission launches call for evidence on transport-related greenhouse gas emissions
- Report published on Decarbonisation of European Transport
- ESMA publishes preliminary report on the EU carbon market
- Brexit
- EU Think Tank discusses UK’s possible re-joining of Lugano Convention
- National Audit Office launches study into UK regulators' activities post-Brexit
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- Government issues Net Zero Estate Playbook in support of decarbonising buildings
- Dozens more businesses sign up to Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment
- CLC reports on the formal consultation on Low-Carbon Concrete Routemap
- CLC discusses ConstructZero priorities
- ICE announces new tool to aid whole-life carbon reporting
- GFI launches Coalition for the Energy Efficiency of Buildings Europe initiative to tackle climate investment gap
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- Government to invest £20m per year into tidal power through CfD scheme
- Scottish Renewables provides budget recommendations for CfD allocation round four
- BEIS announces financial backing for new hydrogen storage project
- Ofgem consults on draft Green Gas Support Scheme and Green Gas Levy guidance documents
- Commission announces European Hydrogen Week 2021
- Commission seeks comment on European Strategy on international energy engagement
- Environmental disputes and proceedings
- The Judicial Review and Courts Bill—proposed reform of judicial review
- Environmental enforcement and prosecutions
- FinCEN urges banks to help spot environmental crimes
- EA publishes corporate scorecard 2021–2022 quarter one report
- Environmental liabilities, due diligence and insurance
- Lloyd’s Market Association publishes model climate change exclusion for use on liability policies
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- Investment Association’s Principles of Remuneration 2022 call for use of ESG metrics
- ECB assessment concludes that banks need to accelerate efforts to tackle climate risks
- European Commission JRC publishes report on world’s top R&D investor portfolios
- ESMA Chair discusses regulatory work to combat greenwashing
- IOSCO recommendations call for oversight of ESG ratings and data product providers
- Environmental taxes, reliefs and incentives
- Analysis—How Can Tax Policy Help Us Get to Net Zero? (Tax Journal)
- Hazardous chemicals
- Consultation launched on simplifying and digitalising labelling requirements for chemicals
- Marine
- EU Think Tank publishes briefing on FuelEU Maritime legislative proposal
- Sustainability
- DfE’s draft education and sustainability strategy
- ACE publishes article on CBI and Turner & Townsend major projects delivery report
- BEUC weighs in on EU environmental scoring system for food sustainability
- UNEP partners with Sweden to host World Environment Day 2022
- Sustainable finance
- AFME and Linklaters publish practical guide to navigating sustainable finance regulation in the EU, UK and Switzerland
- Finance Watch calls for climate-related financial risks to be reflected in EU bank and insurance prudential rules
- Waste
- Defra consults on plans to ban commonly littered single–use plastics
- Commission publishes consultation on revised EU rules relating to waste shipments
- Water, flooding and drainage
- Defra announces major investigation into sewage treatment works
- Environment Agency publishes further FCERM appraisal guidance
- Localis publishes report on flood resilience
- Technical Advice Note (TAN) 15 and Flood Map for Planning in Wales suspended
- Ofwat seeks feedback on proposed performance commitments in PR24
- EEA publishes data showing improvement in urban waste water treatment
- Wildlife, biodiversity and habitat conservation
- France to host 74th CITES Standing Committee meeting
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes an analysis on the consequences of COP26, the Department for Education’s draft education and sustainability strategy, and FinCEN urging banks to help spot environmental crimes. In addition, this week Defra launched a consultation on plans to ban commonly littered single–use plastics and announced a major investigation into sewage treatment works, the Net Zero Estate Playbook was published to aid with decarbonising buildings, the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy confirmed £20m per year will be invested in tidal stream electricity through the Contracts for Difference scheme, and new plans to speed up the electric vehicle revolution were announced.
