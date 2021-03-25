Sign-in Help
Environment weekly highlights—25 March 2021

Published on: 25 March 2021
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes our analyses of (1) recent government proposals to require mandatory climate-related disclosures by quoted companies, large private companies and LLPs, (2) the Environment Agency’s decision to fine Thames Water £2.3m for causing stream pollution, and (3) the future of EU ETS free emission permits in light of the introduction of a carbon border levy. In addition, BEIS has this week published a policy paper on the North Sea Transition Deal, and Defra has announced the Waste Prevention Programme for England, opened a consultation on updated plans to tackle POPs in the environment and announced restrictions on lead and other harmful substances under UK REACH. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

