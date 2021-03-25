- Environment weekly highlights—25 March 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—EU Environment Sub-Committee considers TCA impact on food, environment, energy and health
- Defra announces allocation of additional fishing quota across UK
- Air Quality (Legislative Functions) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Food and Feed Safety (Miscellaneous Amendments and Transitional Provisions) Regulations 2021
- Air emissions and climate change
- BEIS publishes policy paper on North Sea Transition Deal
- Government publishes responses to concluded Carbon Emissions Tax consultation
- BEIS announces £54m in funding for innovative projects to reduce carbon emissions
- BEIS opens Phase 2 of the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme
- Government invests £20m to develop zero emission vessels and clean up ports
- Government expands electric cars grant scheme
- EU’s free emission permits can’t coexist with carbon border levy, climate official says
- Climate Change (Interim Emissions Targets) (Wales) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Climate Change (Net Welsh Emissions Account Credit Limit) (Wales) Regulations 2021
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- BEIS open consultation on EPC B target
- Fourth report published on the energy efficiency of existing homes
- BEIS announces green upgrades for 50,000 homes in England and Scotland
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- BEIS announces it is to progress with GGSS and GGL following consultations
- NDA releases Business Plan 2021 to 2024 following consultation
- NDA publishes Final Strategy alongside Integrated Impact Assessment report
- Environmental enforcement and prosecutions
- Sentencing environmental offences—reflections on the Thames Water £2.3m fine
- Environmental permits and consents
- Natural Resources Wales undertakes permit review focused on waste treatment
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- Government opens consultation on TCFD-aligned financial disclosures
- UKEF provides update on implementation of TCFD recommendations
- IFRS announces working group to prepare for potential international sustainability reporting standards board
- ICMA AMIC announce working group to discuss ESG transparency of ABSs
- DWP seeks evidence on occupational pension scheme social policies
- Hazardous substances
- Defra announces new restrictions under new chemical regulation system UK REACH
- Defra consultation on removal of persistent organic pollutants launched
- Marine
- Defra updates marine strategy monitoring programmes after consultation
- MMO urges stakeholders to provide views on proposed assessments for MPAs
- Sustainable finance
- Network for Greening the Financial System publishes document on climate risks and central bank operations
- ISLA publishes paper on sustainable securities lending
- European Commission welcomes advice on net-zero transition financing
- Waste
- Defra announces Waste Prevention Programme for England
- European Commission opens consultation on sustainable products initiative
- Scottish Government seeks views on draft regulations banning single-use plastic
- Water, flooding and drainage
- Environment Agency announces attainment of flood defence goals
- Wildlife and habitat conservation
- CDP publishes its Global Forests Report 2020 and warns more needs to be done
- DfT publishes HS2 six-monthly report to Parliament
- Journal articles
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes our analyses of (1) recent government proposals to require mandatory climate-related disclosures by quoted companies, large private companies and LLPs, (2) the Environment Agency’s decision to fine Thames Water £2.3m for causing stream pollution, and (3) the future of EU ETS free emission permits in light of the introduction of a carbon border levy. In addition, BEIS has this week published a policy paper on the North Sea Transition Deal, and Defra has announced the Waste Prevention Programme for England, opened a consultation on updated plans to tackle POPs in the environment and announced restrictions on lead and other harmful substances under UK REACH.
