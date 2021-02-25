- Environment weekly highlights—25 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- New WBA report highlights impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on human rights
- Brexit
- UK Withdrawal from the European Union (Continuity) (Scotland) Act 2021—a new framework for environmental governance in Scotland
- Environment Secretary presents new approach towards agriculture after Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—UK agrees to EU proposal extending provisional application of TCA until 30 April 2021
- Conformity assessments—post-Brexit transition guidance from OPSS
- Air emissions and climate change
- EA announces UK is facing worsening impacts of climate change
- PM announces decision to chair virtual UNSC meeting on climate change
- DfT and OZEV launch consultation on consumer experience at public chargepoints
- EAC seeks feedback on community energy projects’ role in tackling climate change
- EU Strategy on Adaptation to Climate change in effort to become climate resilient
- European Partnerships to be established for a green and digital transition
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- The European Council approves ITER financing for fusion energy
- Environmental enforcement and prosecutions
- EA calls for better regulation to protect environment and boost economy
- EA publishes 2019 data on pollution incidents and waste crime
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- TPI reveals only 14% of large industrial companies are meeting green targets
- Sustainable development
- Welsh Government publishes Future Wales—The National Plan 2040
- Initial Monitoring Framework for Scotland’s Environment Strategy published
- Sustainable finance
- Green Finance Institute partners with Laudes Foundation to accelerate green finance for decarbonising the built environment
- ICMA publishes overview and comments on ESAs’ final draft RTS under SFDR
- ISDA’s latest derivatiViews focuses on climate risk
- PPI report on climate change ESG in pension scheme investment published
- US financial services trade bodies set out principles for sustainability transition
- Waste
- Scottish Landfill Tax (Standard Rate and Lower Rate) Order 2021
- Water, flooding and drainage
- EA publishes guidance on water resources management plans
- Wildlife and habitat conservation
- Defra consults stakeholders on new interim gamebird release licences
- Defra publishes new guidance on European habitat sites in England and Wales
- RPA publishes updated guidance on how to apply for a Wildlife Offer
- IEEP publishes briefing on socio-economic benefits of nature-based solutions
- Green Gigaton Challenge to combat deforestation and cut annual emissions
- Journal articles
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes our latest News Analysis on environmental governance in Scotland post-Brexit and a Brexit Bulletin report on the UK’s decision to extend provisional application of the EU-UK TCA until 30 April 2021. In addition, this week the EA published information on its work and the environmental performance of regulated businesses in 2019, the EAC launched an inquiry into the role of community energy projects in tackling climate change and Defra published guidance on conserving European habitat sites in England and Wales. We also published a suite of new jurisdiction-specific Q&A guide Practices Notes on environmental regulation.
