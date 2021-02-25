Sign-in Help
Home / Environment / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Environment weekly highlights—25 February 2021

Environment weekly highlights—25 February 2021
Published on: 25 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Environment weekly highlights—25 February 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • New WBA report highlights impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on human rights
  • Brexit
  • UK Withdrawal from the European Union (Continuity) (Scotland) Act 2021—a new framework for environmental governance in Scotland
  • Environment Secretary presents new approach towards agriculture after Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—UK agrees to EU proposal extending provisional application of TCA until 30 April 2021
  • Conformity assessments—post-Brexit transition guidance from OPSS
  • Air emissions and climate change
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes our latest News Analysis on environmental governance in Scotland post-Brexit and a Brexit Bulletin report on the UK’s decision to extend provisional application of the EU-UK TCA until 30 April 2021. In addition, this week the EA published information on its work and the environmental performance of regulated businesses in 2019, the EAC launched an inquiry into the role of community energy projects in tackling climate change and Defra published guidance on conserving European habitat sites in England and Wales. We also published a suite of new jurisdiction-specific Q&A guide Practices Notes on environmental regulation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Causation and intervening acts in criminal cases

Criminal offences are generally divided into two categories: •conduct crimes, and •result crimesA conduct crime is a crime where only the forbidden conduct needs to be proved. For example, an accused is guilty of dangerous driving if they drove a motor vehicle dangerously on a road or other public

LEXISNEXIS

Common financial covenants

This Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan to value ratioIt explains:

LEXISNEXIS

Constructive trusts

Millett LJ subdivided types of constructive trust into two categories, distinguishing between:•the constructive trust proper, where equity intervenes to prevent the legal owner from unconscionably denying the beneficial interest of another (known as the institutional constructive trust)•the

LEXISNEXIS

Promissory estoppel

For guidance on the basic features of the doctrine of estoppel and the different classifications it has been subject to, see Practice Note: Estoppel—what, when and how to plead and related content.Promissory estoppel—what is it?Where A has, by words or conduct, made to B a clear and unequivocal

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More