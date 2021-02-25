Environment weekly highlights—25 February 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes our latest News Analysis on environmental governance in Scotland post-Brexit and a Brexit Bulletin report on the UK’s decision to extend provisional application of the EU-UK TCA until 30 April 2021. In addition, this week the EA published information on its work and the environmental performance of regulated businesses in 2019, the EAC launched an inquiry into the role of community energy projects in tackling climate change and Defra published guidance on conserving European habitat sites in England and Wales. We also published a suite of new jurisdiction-specific Q&A guide Practices Notes on environmental regulation. or to read the full analysis.