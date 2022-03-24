LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Environment weekly highlights—24 March 2022

Published on: 24 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Environment weekly highlights—24 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Key developments and materials
  • Spring Statement 2022—key Energy and Environment announcements
  • Air emissions and climate change
  • Defra launches consultation on UK approach to international climate and nature action
  • Mayor of London announces £4m funding to tackle climate change
  • Eligible projects for phase two of CCUS cluster sequencing process announced
  • UKEF announces UK–Turkey clean transport deal worth £1.7bn
  • Commission seeks feedback on draft certification rules for heavy-duty trailers
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes the key announcements from the Spring Statement 2022 relevant to environment, a Market Tracker trend report which looks at the impact of environmental, social and governance issues on stakeholder and shareholder engagement during the 2022 AGM season and the case of Clipper Logistics plc v Scottish Equitable plc, in which the County Court considered the approach to be taken to 'green lease' terms in lease renewal proceedings under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954. In addition, this week the second part of the Fourth Meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Minamata Convention on Mercury (COP4) kicked off in Bali, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs launched a consultation on the UK’s approach to international climate and nature action and published guidance on the enforcement and sanction powers under the Ivory Act 2018, the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy called for views on the Strategic Environmental Assessment environmental report on UK offshore energy, and the European Commission proposed to establish a position on EU’s behalf for 19th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES CoP19). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

