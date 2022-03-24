- Environment weekly highlights—24 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Key developments and materials
- Spring Statement 2022—key Energy and Environment announcements
- Air emissions and climate change
- Defra launches consultation on UK approach to international climate and nature action
- Mayor of London announces £4m funding to tackle climate change
- Eligible projects for phase two of CCUS cluster sequencing process announced
- UKEF announces UK–Turkey clean transport deal worth £1.7bn
- Commission seeks feedback on draft certification rules for heavy-duty trailers
- Proposed position on amending EU-Swiss ETSs linking agreement published
- Brexit
- Defra publishes outcomes of annual negotiations for UK fishing opportunities
- Beyond Brexit—TAC seeks submissions on UK-New Zealand FTA
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- 'Green lease' terms in lease renewal proceedings under the LTA 1954
- BPF outlines its plan for Net Zero Pledge in property sector
- UKGBC writes letter to Sunak urging government to tackle retrofitting and fuel poverty
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- BEIS seeks views on SEA environmental report on UK offshore energy
- Report published on progress of North Sea Transition Deal
- NDA publishes Business Plan 2022–25
- Competition launched to find remote monitoring solutions for nuclear sites
- ACE reports Energy Security Strategy provides an opportunity to fast-track net zero
- Environmental enforcement and prosecutions
- Guidance published on enforcement and sanction powers under Ivory Act 2018
- Environment Agency reports joint effort to target waste hauliers
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- The evolving AGM: adapting to change—Market Tracker Trend Report
- Government publishes joint article on tackling climate change through pensions
- UNEP FI calls on financial firms to develop nature-positive commitments
- Environmental taxes, reliefs and incentives
- HMRC Guidance: Plastic Packaging Tax force of law guidance
- Hazardous substances
- Second part of Conference on Minamata Convention on Mercury (COP4) under way
- Council adopts negotiation position before POPs trilogue with Parliament
- Marine
- Scottish Government seeks views on Scotland’s Future Catching Policy
- Sustainable development
- Welsh Government announces new appointments at NICW to focus on climate
- OECD proposes prototype Blue Dot Network certification for quality infrastructure
- Sustainable finance
- EBA announces launch of call for papers for its 2022 Policy Research Workshop
- Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance renews call for climate-focused blended finance vehicles
- Waste producer responsibility regimes
- Council adopts approach on the batteries and waste batteries proposed regulation
- Water, flooding and drainage
- Guidance on flood and coastal erosion risk management project appraisals amended
- Flood hydrology roadmap published to improve flood risk management
- Commission President opened Ninth World Water Forum
- Wildlife, biodiversity and habitat conservation
- DLUHC publishes letter to Chief Planning Officers on nutrient pollution
- Mayor of London awards £600,000 to rewild the city and recover nature
- Commission launches public consultation on EU Pollinators Initiative
- European Commission proposes establishing position on EU’s behalf for 19th conference to CITES
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes the key announcements from the Spring Statement 2022 relevant to environment, a Market Tracker trend report which looks at the impact of environmental, social and governance issues on stakeholder and shareholder engagement during the 2022 AGM season and the case of Clipper Logistics plc v Scottish Equitable plc, in which the County Court considered the approach to be taken to 'green lease' terms in lease renewal proceedings under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954. In addition, this week the second part of the Fourth Meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Minamata Convention on Mercury (COP4) kicked off in Bali, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs launched a consultation on the UK’s approach to international climate and nature action and published guidance on the enforcement and sanction powers under the Ivory Act 2018, the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy called for views on the Strategic Environmental Assessment environmental report on UK offshore energy, and the European Commission proposed to establish a position on EU’s behalf for 19th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES CoP19).
