- Environment weekly highlights—24 June 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Constitution Committee makes recommendations regarding Environment Bill
- Taskforce on Innovation, Growth and Regulatory Reform proposes environmental reforms
- Plant Health etc (Fees) (Wales) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Motor Fuel (Composition and Content) and the Biofuel (Labelling) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- EEA briefing on effects of single-use plastics products amid coronavirus
- Air emissions and climate change
More...
- Defra publishes overview of government climate change adaptation policy
- Welsh Deputy Minister for Climate Change announces plans to tackle environmental issues
- Defra releases government’s response to Coroner’s Prevent of Future Deaths Report
- DfT announces winners of £20m zero-emission vehicle competition
- Government launches ‘wonderfully innovative’ net zero ‘visions’ project
- LGA highlights ‘significant role’ of councils in achieving net zero
- Industry and Regulators Committee calls for evidence for net zero and Ofgem inquiry
- Climate Change Bill
- EEA launches new tool for checking air quality across European cities
- Commission publishes summary of 2021 UN Bonn Climate Change Conference ahead of COP26
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- Ofgem seeks views on further validation of NDRHI aiming to prevent dual claims
- BEIS issues guidance on GHNF Transition Scheme
- BEIS recommends how NDA can improve efficiency in departmental review
- NDA and EDF reach agreement to decommission seven nuclear power stations
- Taskforce on Innovation, Growth and Regulatory Reform proposes energy sector reforms
- OPRED seeks views on changes to technical guidance documents
- European Environmental Bureau publishes manifesto on phasing out of fossil gas
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- Government and companies urged to work together more on climate
- FCA consults on climate-related disclosure rules for listed companies and certain regulated firms
- BSI publishes new guidance for preparing natural capital accounting
- AIC publishes investment companies’ ESG policies and new ‘education’ page for investors
- EBA publishes report on ESG risk management and supervision
- Hazardous substances
- HSE publishes UK REACH Work Programme for 2021–22
- Marine
- Four marine plans for England adopted and published by government
- JNCC publishes marine natural capital report
- Sustainability
- NGFS study group publishes paper on biodiversity and financial stability
- Government accepts EAC recommendation for permanence of National Infrastructure Bank
- Council of the EU approves commitment to Sustainable Development Agenda
- Wildlife and habitat conservation
- Defra announces creation of Plymouth and South Devon Community Forest
- Natural England publishes 2021–22 action plan
- Natural England publishes approach to offshore wind development
- RICS seeks views on advice for assessment of Japanese knotweed in UK properties
- R (on the application of Wyatt, Chairperson of Brook Avenue Residents Against Development (BARAD), acting in a representative capacity) v Fareham Borough Council
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis of the CCC’s report urging companies to co-operate on improving the climate change risk information they issue, as well as coverage of the Constitution Committee’s Environment Bill recommendations. In addition, this week the Taskforce on Innovation Growth and Regulatory Reform has responded to the Prime Minister’s request to identify opportunities for reform given the UK’s ‘newfound regulatory freedom’ post-Brexit, and the FCA has published two consultation papers on extending climate-related disclosure requirements to standard listed companies and enhancing climate-related disclosures by asset managers, life insurers and FCA-regulated pension providers.
