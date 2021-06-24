Environment weekly highlights—24 June 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis of the CCC’s report urging companies to co-operate on improving the climate change risk information they issue, as well as coverage of the Constitution Committee’s Environment Bill recommendations. In addition, this week the Taskforce on Innovation Growth and Regulatory Reform has responded to the Prime Minister’s request to identify opportunities for reform given the UK’s ‘newfound regulatory freedom’ post-Brexit, and the FCA has published two consultation papers on extending climate-related disclosure requirements to standard listed companies and enhancing climate-related disclosures by asset managers, life insurers and FCA-regulated pension providers. or to read the full analysis.