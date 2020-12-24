Sign-in Help
Environment weekly highlights—24 December 2020

Published on: 24 December 2020
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Environment Secretary delivers speech on green recovery following coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Brexit
  • What does Brexit mean for Environment?
  • Challenges to the validity of retained EU law
  • Brexit and public procurement—examining the WTO Government Procurement Agreement (Revisited)
  • Brexit Bulletin—UK common frameworks document collection published
  • Brexit Bulletin—Commons briefings examine preparations and implications at the end of the Brexit transition period
This week’s edition of Environment weekly highlights includes our analysis of the key provisions in the recent Energy White Paper, including confirmation of a UK emissions trading system from IP completion day. In addition the Treasury has this week published its interim Net Zero Review to inform policy decisions behind the transition to carbon neutrality, and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published its final policy decision and guidance on climate-related financial disclosures for listed companies following consultation. We also cover the latest Brexit developments, and will continue to provide Brexit-related news and updates via our daily alerts throughout the festive period. As this is our last weekly highlights for 2020, we would also like to wish you an enjoyable festive period and a happy new year. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

