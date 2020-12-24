- Environment weekly highlights—24 December 2020
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Environment Secretary delivers speech on green recovery following coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Brexit
- What does Brexit mean for Environment?
- Challenges to the validity of retained EU law
- Brexit and public procurement—examining the WTO Government Procurement Agreement (Revisited)
- Brexit Bulletin—UK common frameworks document collection published
- Brexit Bulletin—Commons briefings examine preparations and implications at the end of the Brexit transition period
- Brexit Bulletin—Commons briefings collate research and analysis on the end of the Brexit transition period
- Brexit Bulletin—Committee on the Future Relationship with the European Union warns of challenging start to 2021
- Exporting animals and animal products—new Brexit transition guidance from Defra
- Food and farming standards—new Brexit transition guidance from Defra
- GB–NI authorised trader self-identification—new Brexit transition guidance from Defra
- Updated Brexit transition guidance
- Brexit-related legislation
- Greenhouse Gas Emissions Trading Scheme (Amendment) Order 2020
- United Kingdom Internal Market Act 2020
- World Trade Organisation Agreement on Agriculture (Domestic Support) Regulations 2020
- EU Exit Regulations updated from draft
- Common Fisheries Policy (Amendment etc) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- The Ecodesign for Energy-Related Products and Energy Information (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Food and Feed Hygiene and Safety (Miscellaneous Amendments and Saving Provision) (Wales) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Draft International Waste Shipments (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- Marketing of Seeds and Plant Propagating Material (Amendment) (Wales) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- The Plant Health (Phytosanitary Conditions) (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Trade in Animals and Related Products (Wales) (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Air emissions and climate change
- Initial analysis of green transition published
- BEIS publishes report on carbon capture, usage and storage business models
- Revised strategy creates obligation for oil and gas industry to support net zero target
- Renewable Transport Fuel Obligations (Amendment) Order 2020
- European Council transmits NDC submission of EU and member states
- European Council reaches agreement for approach on European climate law
- European Commission launches roadmap regarding clean air initiative
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- The Energy White Paper—powering our net zero future
- BEIS publishes facilitating energy efficiency in the electricity system consultation outcome
- Wind farms in Britain solidify new record for electricity generation
- European Commission seeks comment on revisions to TEN-E Regulation
- IPCEI hydrogen is key to building 'greener, more digital and more resilient Europe'
- Scottish Government issues Hydrogen Policy statement
- Environmental assessment
- Judgment Alert: R (on the application of Finch) v Surrey County Council (Friends of the Earth Ltd intervening)
- Environmental enforcement and prosecutions
- Environmental enforcement round-up—18 December 2020
- Environmental enforcement round-up—21 December 2020
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- FCA confirms new rule on climate-related disclosures by listed issuers
- European Commission publishes guidance on EU global human rights sanctions regime
- EFAMA supports authorities’ call for regulation of ESG data, research and ratings
- Environmental taxes, reliefs and incentives
- BEIS publishes response to Energy Technology List Scheme consultation
- Landfill Disposals Tax (Tax Rates) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2020
- Hazardous substances
- Report published on EU cutting harmful HCF greenhouse gases
- Marine
- Marine Management Organisation launches catch limit consultation
- Sustainability
- Prototype climate-related financial disclosure standard published
- Lloyd’s of London publishes Environmental, Social and Governance Report
- Waste
- New EU rules on importing and exporting plastic waste
- Targets for tackling plastic waste across Europe published
- Water, flooding and drainage
- Adoption of revised Drinking Water Directive welcomed by European Commission
- Wildlife and habitat conservation
- Reducing greenhouse emissions in agriculture—Defra publishes indicator framework
- Updated guidance published on protected species for local planning authorities
- BEIS consults on proposed mitigations for management of ammonia from digestate
- Brexit coverage over the festive period
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
- Environment Highlights 2020/2021
This week’s edition of Environment weekly highlights includes our analysis of the key provisions in the recent Energy White Paper, including confirmation of a UK emissions trading system from IP completion day. In addition the Treasury has this week published its interim Net Zero Review to inform policy decisions behind the transition to carbon neutrality, and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published its final policy decision and guidance on climate-related financial disclosures for listed companies following consultation. We also cover the latest Brexit developments, and will continue to provide Brexit-related news and updates via our daily alerts throughout the festive period. As this is our last weekly highlights for 2020, we would also like to wish you an enjoyable festive period and a happy new year.
