- Environment weekly highlights—23 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Air emissions and climate change
- 'Futures We Want' project launches ahead of COP26
- UK’s COP26 President-Designate asserts importance of transitioning from coal
- Global Methane Pledge—EU-US initiative to launch at COP26
- Green Finance Institute announces 25 partners for COP26 platform event
- BEIS announces £220m investment for businesses to reduce carbon emissions
- BEIS Committee begins inquiry on net zero governance
- TfL bus fleet to be fully zero-emission by 2034
More...
- FirstGroup announces new electric rail service between London and Edinburgh
- Scottish Land Commission stresses importance of land use in net zero economy
- Commission announces new actions and funding from the New European Bauhaus
- Commission launches call for proposals under €7bn CEF for Transport programme
- ECB says climate stress test shows benefits for firms of adopting green policies early
- Contamination and pollution
- EEA briefing finds that air pollutants remain too high in most European countries
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- Green Finance Institute paper calls for retrofit industry growth to address UK emissions
- RIBA publishes report calling for action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- BEIS announces phase two of Industrial Energy Transformation Fund
- Committee calls on government to support Scottish renewables sector
- REA report warns that UK risks not meeting decarbonisation targets
- ORE publishes report on floating offshore wind’s potential for the UK
- Environmental disputes and proceedings
- Deutshe Umwelthilfe files climate action lawsuit against BMW and Mercedes-Benz
- Environmental enforcement and prosecutions
- NRW’s proposed draft enforcement and prosecution policy
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- CMA publishes guidance on making environmental claims and the green claims code
- CLLS and Law Society response to FCA consultation on climate-related disclosures by standard listed companies
- ICMA paper provides update on the EU sustainability disclosure regime
- UNEP FI says more than 40% of the banking sector has signed the Principles for Responsible Banking
- Fitch Ratings launches Sustainable Fitch and ESG Ratings products
- Sustainable development
- Governments urged to make green spaces core part of city management
- Sustainable finance
- HM Treasury announces new Energy Working Group to advise on Green Taxonomy
- HM Treasury announces £10bn raised by UK’s first green gilt
- BCBS calls for improved cyber resilience, reviews climate-related financial risks and discusses impact of digitalisation
- CME Group launches Sustainable Clearing service
- ICMA publishes summary report following consultation on repo in green finance
- ECA special report calls for more consistent EU action to stimulate sustainable investments
- Waste
- Defra publishes updated UK plan for waste shipments
- Waste producer responsibility regimes
- Business Secretary responds to Committee’s concerns on EV supply chains
- Wildlife and habitat conservation
- Defra opens consultation into strengthened plant biosecurity strategy
- Defra and Environment Agency publish guidance on NVZs and appeals
- Welsh Government provides over £66m in agricultural scheme extensions
- CDSB launches consultation on biodiversity application guidance
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes a News Analysis on the Natural Resources Wales’ draft enforcement and prosecution policy and two new Practice Notes on UK Carbon Capture Usage and Storage and on what businesses should do to decarbonise. In addition this week, the Futures We Want project launched, the EU and US established the Global Methane Pledge, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs has published the amended plan on shipments of waste for disposal to and from the UK, and the Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy Committee began its inquiry on net zero governance.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.