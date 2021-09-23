LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Environment / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Environment weekly highlights—23 September 2021

Published on: 23 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Environment weekly highlights—23 September 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Air emissions and climate change
  • 'Futures We Want' project launches ahead of COP26
  • UK’s COP26 President-Designate asserts importance of transitioning from coal
  • Global Methane Pledge—EU-US initiative to launch at COP26
  • Green Finance Institute announces 25 partners for COP26 platform event
  • BEIS announces £220m investment for businesses to reduce carbon emissions
  • BEIS Committee begins inquiry on net zero governance
  • TfL bus fleet to be fully zero-emission by 2034
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes a News Analysis on the Natural Resources Wales’ draft enforcement and prosecution policy and two new Practice Notes on UK Carbon Capture Usage and Storage and on what businesses should do to decarbonise. In addition this week, the Futures We Want project launched, the EU and US established the Global Methane Pledge, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs has published the amended plan on shipments of waste for disposal to and from the UK, and the Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy Committee began its inquiry on net zero governance. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Contract variation

Contract variation

Contract variationThis Practice Note summarises the law, guidance and practice relating to the variation of contracts and deeds. It explains how a contract or deed can be varied in writing, orally or by conduct, and also considers unilateral variation, waiver and sustained minor breach. It sets out

Defects liability period and rectification of defects

Defects liability period and rectification of defects

Defects liability period and rectification of defectsIt is common in construction projects for defects to manifest or appear in the works. Most construction contracts require the contractor to return to site to rectify (also known as ‘make good’) defects which arise or are discovered during a

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costsSummary assessment is the procedure whereby costs are assessed by the judge who has heard the case or application (see Practice Note: Summary assessment). This Practice Note considers the use of a statement of costs in summary assessment. Form N260 is a model

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contractsExpress and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More