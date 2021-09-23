Environment weekly highlights—23 September 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes a News Analysis on the Natural Resources Wales’ draft enforcement and prosecution policy and two new Practice Notes on UK Carbon Capture Usage and Storage and on what businesses should do to decarbonise. In addition this week, the Futures We Want project launched, the EU and US established the Global Methane Pledge, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs has published the amended plan on shipments of waste for disposal to and from the UK, and the Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy Committee began its inquiry on net zero governance. or to read the full analysis.