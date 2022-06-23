- Environment weekly highlights—23 June 2022
- In this issue:
- Air emissions and climate change
- Report published on government’s progress in tackling air quality breaches
- COP26 President provides update on commitments made at COP26
- BEIS publishes greenhouse gas conversion factors for 2022
- Funding awarded to projects supporting green auto tech
- Drax carbon capture and storage project accepted for examination
- Council adopts Recommendation on fair transition to climate neutrality
- EU signs Global Methane Pledge Energy Pathway to reduce emission by 30% by 2030
- UNEP calls for carbon pricing policy instruments
- WTO DG Okonjo-Iweala highlights trade as key solution to climate crisis
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- BPF launches Net Zero Pledge
- Energy standards for new Scottish buildings to apply from December 2022
- UKGBC announces ANZ programme partners for 2022–23
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- Report published on fully decarbonising UK power system by 2035
- BEIS responds to consultation on cost recovery of heat networks regulation
- BEIS’ response to heat network zoning consultation published
- Consultation outcome on fusion energy proposals published
- Guidance issued on applying for round two of GHNF
- Scotland consults on coal extraction and onshore conventional oil and gas
- EU Member States formally notify first hydrogen IPCEI
- Environmental permits and consents
- Consultation on proposed changes to standard rules permits for non-hazardous and inert waste, and metals recycling sectors opened
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- DWP launches ‘Green Nudge’ trial in push for greener pension plans
- DWP to continue with pensions climate measures rules
- TCLP publishes three new climate clauses
- FRC updates Guidance on the Strategic Report to incorporate recent changes
- European Council and Parliament provisionally agree on EU CSRD
- Glass Lewis ESG Data Feed launched to provide ESG data points for investors
- Environmental taxes, reliefs and incentives
- HMRC updates guidance on completing the plastic packaging tax return
- Hazardous substances and chemicals
- Defra seeks views on two additions to UK REACH authorisation list
- ECHA suggests immediate risk management for 300 harmful chemicals
- Council and Parliament reach provisional deal on revision of POPs Regulation
- Marine
- Commission calls for evidence to update the 2014 EU maritime security strategy
- Sources of environmental law (UK, EU, international)
- Minutes of the CPR Committee meeting—13 May 2022
- Sustainability
- SCAPE Scotland publishes the first public procurement route to net zero building
- Commission unveils new tools in trade agreements to promote green and just growth
- Council adopts Recommendation calling for education to help green transition
- Sustainable finance
- GFANZ consults on net-zero transition plan framework for financial institutions
- Commission and EIB launch model financial instruments for REPowerEU and New European Bauhaus initiatives
- ECB publishes climate change-related regulatory risks and bank lending study
- BCBS publishes principles for management and supervision of climate-related financial risks
- ICMA publishes updated analysis on EU’s proposed Regulation on European Green Bonds
- ISDA and SIFMA respond to FDIC on climate-related financial risk management for large banks
- Wildlife, biodiversity and habitat conservation
- COP15 biological diversity conference will go ahead in 2022
- Forestry Commission launches £8m fund to accelerate tree planting
- Consultation launched on Scotland’s Biodiversity Strategy
- Commission publishes proposals for nature restoration law and new pesticides regulation
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis on the announcement that trustees of large occupational pension schemes will be required to publicly disclose the way their investments are aligned with international standards on limiting global warming and the Department for Work and Pensions’ green pensions trial. In addition, this week, the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy published its response to the consultations on heat network zoning, cost recovery of heat networks regulation, and fusion energy proposals, the Chancery Lane Project published three new clauses for soils, renewable power and SMEs, the Scottish Government launched a consultation on its Biodiversity Strategy, it was confirmed that COP15 will go ahead in December 2022, and the Global Methane Pledge Energy Pathway was signed by the EU, the US and 11 other countries. We also published a new Practice Note, which provides guidance on the obligations imposed on manufacturers, importers and authorised representatives by GB ecodesign legislation.
