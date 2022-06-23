Environment weekly highlights—23 June 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis on the announcement that trustees of large occupational pension schemes will be required to publicly disclose the way their investments are aligned with international standards on limiting global warming and the Department for Work and Pensions’ green pensions trial. In addition, this week, the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy published its response to the consultations on heat network zoning, cost recovery of heat networks regulation, and fusion energy proposals, the Chancery Lane Project published three new clauses for soils, renewable power and SMEs, the Scottish Government launched a consultation on its Biodiversity Strategy, it was confirmed that COP15 will go ahead in December 2022, and the Global Methane Pledge Energy Pathway was signed by the EU, the US and 11 other countries. We also published a new Practice Note, which provides guidance on the obligations imposed on manufacturers, importers and authorised representatives by GB ecodesign legislation. or to read the full analysis.