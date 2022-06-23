LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Environment weekly highlights—23 June 2022

Published on: 23 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Air emissions and climate change
  • Report published on government’s progress in tackling air quality breaches
  • COP26 President provides update on commitments made at COP26
  • BEIS publishes greenhouse gas conversion factors for 2022
  • Funding awarded to projects supporting green auto tech
  • Drax carbon capture and storage project accepted for examination
  • Council adopts Recommendation on fair transition to climate neutrality
  • EU signs Global Methane Pledge Energy Pathway to reduce emission by 30% by 2030
Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis on the announcement that trustees of large occupational pension schemes will be required to publicly disclose the way their investments are aligned with international standards on limiting global warming and the Department for Work and Pensions’ green pensions trial. In addition, this week, the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy published its response to the consultations on heat network zoning, cost recovery of heat networks regulation, and fusion energy proposals, the Chancery Lane Project published three new clauses for soils, renewable power and SMEs, the Scottish Government launched a consultation on its Biodiversity Strategy, it was confirmed that COP15 will go ahead in December 2022, and the Global Methane Pledge Energy Pathway was signed by the EU, the US and 11 other countries. We also published a new Practice Note, which provides guidance on the obligations imposed on manufacturers, importers and authorised representatives by GB ecodesign legislation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

