Legal News

Environment weekly highlights—22 July 2021

Published on: 22 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis on the new EU rules on reducing carbon dioxide emissions from new vehicles to zero by 2035 and on charging stations for electric and hydrogen vehicles, as well as EU’s draft legislation creating a new EU ETS for the road transport and buildings sectors. We have also published a new Precedent for promoting carbon sinks and ecological restoration in lettings of rural land. In addition, this week the DfT has launched a consultation on CO2 regulatory framework for newly sold vehicles in the UK, BEIS has announced a consultation on amending the Contracts for Difference (CfD) regulations, the EA has publishes Best Available Technique guidance for new carbon capture technologies, and a revised version of the National Planning Policy Framework has been issued. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

