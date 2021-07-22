- Environment weekly highlights—22 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- IEA launches tracker to monitor coronavirus responses
- Air emissions and climate change
- EU carbon permit supply to be tightened in Green Deal proposals
- New cars, vans must have zero CO emissions by 2035 under draft EU rules
- Carbon border levy complies with global trade rules, EU Commission says
- Electric and hydrogen vehicles to gain more charging stations under new EU rules
- Heating, road transport to be covered by new EU ETS, Commission proposes
- EU boosts 2030 renewable energy goal, tightens rules for biomass, industry
- Cabinet Office announces Unilever as COP26’s final Principal Partner
- DfT seeks views on CO regulatory framework for newly sold vehicles in the UK
- Government publishes outcome of consultation on ban of internal combustion vehicles
- DfT publishes consultation outcome on carbon offsetting in transport
- Government response to amending RTFO consultation published
- Electric vehicle charging final report to be published on 23 July 2021
- NAO publishes report examining local government and net zero
- EAC opens inquiry into how aviation and shipping can reach net zero emissions
- CCC issues response to Transport Decarbonisation Plan and Jet Zero Consultation
- Highways England unveils its roadmap to achieve net zero by 2050
- Construction Leadership Council publishes Construct Zero Performance Framework
- BEIS publishes Outcome Delivery Plan 2021–22 to address tackling climate change
- DIT publishes report criticising green protectionism and promoting free trade
- UK and Saudi Arabia announce partnership on energy, climate and environment
- Coal powered energy heading for record high
- Lawyers for Net Zero/Net Zero Lawyers Alliance launch climate change projects
- EA publishes ‘The state of the environment: the urban environment’ report
- European Commission seeks views on sustainable disposal of end-of-life vehicles
- AEGIS Europe proposes better enforcement provisions to avoid carbon leakage in EU
- Shell confirms it will appeal District Court climate ruling
- Greece referred to Court of Justice of the European Union over NOpollution
- Report finds G-20 member country support for fossil fuels is unsustainable
- STBi sets out new strategy for achieving 1.5°C target
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- BEIS publishes ECO interim evaluation findings
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- BEIS launches consultation on proposed amendments to CfD regulations
- European Commission publishes ‘in focus’ piece on EU islands and energy transition
- LIFE 2021 calls for proposals on clean energy transition
- Environmental permits and consents
- Environment Agency publishes Best Available Technique guidance for new carbon capture technologies
- EA seeks views on charge proposals to be implemented from October 2021
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- FCA Dear chair letter on design, delivery and disclosures of ESG and sustainable investment funds
- WFE and UNEP FI respond to TCFD consultation on climate-related metrics, targets and transition plans
- Occupational Pension Schemes (Climate Change Governance and Reporting) (Miscellaneous Provisions and Amendments) Regulations 2021
- Sustainable development
- MHCLG publishes new National Planning Policy Framework
- Government publishes the National Model Design Code
- Sustainable finance
- Treasury Committee publishes responses to its ‘Net Zero and the future of green finance’ report
- FCA announces plans for second Green Fintech Challenge and other sustainability and innovation initiatives
- Waste
- Chatham House publishes paper on financing a circular economy
- UK changes Courtauld Commitment to achieve UN SDG targets
- Water, flooding and drainage
- Ofwat announces £2.7bn investment in green recovery
- R (on the application of WWF-UK and others) v Secretary of State for Environment Food and Rural Affairs
- Wildlife and habitat conservation
- Part two of National Food Strategy published
- Defra seeks views on extending ivory ban beyond elephants
- European Commission adopts new EU Forest Strategy for 2030
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Precedent
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&A
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis on the new EU rules on reducing carbon dioxide emissions from new vehicles to zero by 2035 and on charging stations for electric and hydrogen vehicles, as well as EU’s draft legislation creating a new EU ETS for the road transport and buildings sectors. We have also published a new Precedent for promoting carbon sinks and ecological restoration in lettings of rural land. In addition, this week the DfT has launched a consultation on CO2 regulatory framework for newly sold vehicles in the UK, BEIS has announced a consultation on amending the Contracts for Difference (CfD) regulations, the EA has publishes Best Available Technique guidance for new carbon capture technologies, and a revised version of the National Planning Policy Framework has been issued.
